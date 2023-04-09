Watch Hilarious Way Owners 'Outsmarted' Golden Retriever Caught Stealing

A hilarious video of a golden retriever getting outsmarted by his owners has left the internet in hysterics.

In the newly-viral TikTok video, Kobe the California-based golden retriever can be seen stealing a dish towel while his owners aren't looking, and then taunting them with the same dish towel to try and lure them into a game of chase.

Determined to outsmart the cheeky pup, Kobe's paw-rents teamed up to get the dish towel from him.

"Look mom, I stole a dish towel," a voiceover narration says over the video.

After flaunting his theft, the dog becomes seemingly confused as to why his owners haven't bothered to run after him for it. Instead, Kobe's parents had strategically planned to wait behind their bedroom door for the dog to return with the towel in his mouth to taunt them again.

"We brought [Kobe] home at the height of the pandemic so he's a bit of a spoilt guy who likes to get in trouble and steal things any chance he gets. He's currently gearing up to be a big brother to a new baby sister (human) this July," she added.

Once Kobe returns to flaunt the stolen dish towel in his paw-rents bedroom doorway, his owner can be seen hiding behind the door. The video clip captures the moment when Kobe takes a brave step into the room, only to be outsmarted by his owner who yanks the dish towel off him. Kobe recedes victory to his owner in response.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since the video was shared to the social media platform on March 24 by @AirBudKobe, it has been viewed over 2.9 million times. The TikTok post has been liked by over 374,000 users and commented on over 370 times.

"This is why they call them Retrievers," one user wrote.

"This is absolutely what Kobe was thinking, no one can convince me otherwise," another user added

"My Labrador does this too," said a different TikToker.

The video can be seen here.

