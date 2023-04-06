Here Are 3 Simple Ways to Calm a High-Energy Dog: 'Game-Changer' 

Having trouble calming your hyperactive dog? These three "free & easy" exercises shared in a viral video may help "tire out" your high-energy pup.

The clip posted by @through.the.lleaves on TikTok has received 2.3 million views. But what actually makes a dog hyperactive?

"True hyperactivity in dogs is actually rare," said Victoria Schade, a certified professional dog trainer-knowledge assessed (CPDT-KA), in a November 2016 article for PetMD, citing the book Clinical Behavioral Medicine for Small Animals.

Schade added that "the hallmarks of hyperactivity" include being unable to fully relax, even in familiar environments; being reactive to routine stimuli; a short attention span; and physiological symptoms, such as elevated baseline respiration and heart rates.

But these "probably aren't present in the typical overactive dog," Schade said. "It's more likely that your high-energy dog isn't having his physical, mental, and social needs met on a daily basis."

Schade added there may be several factors at play when a dog appears to have trouble settling down, such as "breed drive, a lack of the right kind of stimulation or a poor diet."

An October 2021 study of 11,000 Finnish pet dogs, published in the peer-reviewed Translational Psychiatry, found that "high levels of hyperactivity/impulsivity and inattention were more common in dogs that are young, male and spend more time alone at home."

The study's findings also showed "several breed differences suggesting a substantial genetic basis for these traits."

Hyperactivity/impulsivity and inattention were also found to have "strong comorbidities with compulsive behavior, aggressiveness and fearfulness," the study stated.

Ways to Calm a High-Energy Dog

The poster of the latest viral video highlighted three "mental exercise" options that may help tire out your high-energy pup.

'Sniff-aris'

A voice in the clip suggested going on a "sniff-ari" walk and having your dog "lead the walk with their nose." Your pet will be "K.O.-ed" afterwards, the voice said.

Allowing dogs to tap into different scents can be an easy natural activity to tire them out, as the sense of smell is "a principal sensory modality for dogs," stated a January 2020 study published in the International Journal of Comparative Psychology.

Dog Treat Puzzles

Grab an old towel and "fill it with your dog's favorite treats." The video showed a person scattering these rewards onto a towel before rolling it up and tying it in a knot. Then have your dog play around with the knotted towel and try to get to the treats.

Linda Michaels is a dog psychologist and author of The Do No Harm Dog Training and Behavior Handbook: Featuring the Hierarchy of Dog Needs. She previously told Newsweek that owners can also play "hide and seek nose-work games," laying nuggets of food along a trail around the house for your dog to follow.

Certified applied animal behaviorist Pamela Reid is the vice president of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) behavioral sciences team. She told Newsweek in May that those who have a secure yard can "simply toss your dog's kibble in the grass for him to search for his meal."

Michaels said that complexity and challenges give your dog a job to do, so food puzzles and other problem-solving enrichment activities work well.

Frozen Food Dish

A voice in the latest clip suggested filling a bowl with any dog-friendly food you already have in the kitchen. Add a bit of water to it and freeze it before letting your pet have it. "This keeps them occupied for [around] 40 minutes," the voice added, as a dog was seen licking the inside of the food bowl.

Reid also previously suggested getting an puzzle feeder for dogs and filling it with plain yogurt or peanut butter. "Once your dog gets good at using a puzzle toy, you can freeze it so it takes even more time for your dog to get all the food out," she said.

Zazie Todd, the author of Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy, told Newsweek in May that it's "quite likely" that your dog "will take a nap" after doing some food puzzles.

Several people on TikTok welcomed the suggestions in the latest viral video. User nodana.onlyzuul wrote: "The towel trick has been a game-changer for my dog! She loves it and it wears her out."

Browneyedgirlinmichigan2 posted: "I do all these, love it," while Eric wrote: "The towel 1 is good, I'm going to try the sniffari."

Others have had mixed results with some of the exercises they tried. Katie Marshall commented: "Tried the towel thing with my dog once and he ate the towel."

User M wrote: "The towel one, my dog figures out in like 5 minutes. I try to make it hard too."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

