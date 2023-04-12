Hearts Break As Tiny Dachshund Refuses To Leave Owner: 'Our Little Lap Dog'

An adorable video of a dachshund puppy refusing to leave her owner's lap has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

In the viral TikTok clip, Luna the sausage dog can be seen snuggling up to her owner. He picks up the squirming puppy and attempts to move her to a daybed next to him.

Luna, who appears to live in the U.K. with her family, refuses to stay put and clambers straight back to her owner's lap.

What Do the Comments Say?

The TikTok clip, shared on March 2 by @AlexMoores0, has been watched over 4.4 million times and racked up nearly 500,000 likes. Thousands of comments have been left on the post, with many saying their own dachshunds prefer their owners' lap to any other seat.

One user wrote: "4 years on, I can clarify as a Dachshund mamma that will be his place forever."

Another expressed a similar sentiment, posting: ""As a Doxie mom, I can tell you that this is how it will always be."

A third user was more of a dachshund auntie than mom: "My neighbors got a dachshund and I fell in love with her. I love her so much. Such sweet companions."

Another simply gushed: "So cute."

Newsweek reached out to @AlexMoores0 for comment via Instagram.

Stock image of a dachshund puppy. Luna the sausage dog has gone viral on TikTok. Getty Images

Should You Get a Dachshund?

Dachshunds, commonly called sausage dogs or wiener dogs, are a popular breed in the U.S. and Europe. Originating in Germany, they were bred to chase rabbits and badgers down tunnels. Hence the name, which means "badger hound."

They are highly intelligent while also being loyal and devoted companions, according to the American Kennel Club. Dachshunds are strong-willed and smart too, which can make them more difficult to train than more easygoing breeds such as golden retrievers.

"Dachshunds were bred to be an independent hunter of dangerous prey," says the American Kennel Club. "They can be brave to the point of rashness, and a bit stubborn, but their endearing nature and unique look has won millions of hearts the world over."

Dachshunds are ideal for owners who live in small apartments or don't have a large backyard, because they require little exercise compared with other breeds. They are a low-maintenance pet and most are happy to keep themselves occupied in small living environments and stay healthy with short daily walks.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.