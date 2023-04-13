Large Dog's Method To Force Small Pooch off Couch Leaves Internet Howling

A video of a small dog's reaction to being sat on by her canine big brother has left the internet in hysterics.

The clip, which has been watched over 8.8 million times on TikTok, captures the moment when Kevin, a Great Dane/Pyrenees mix, decides he wants the comfy spot Leia has claimed on the couch. He leaps up and lands on top of the smaller beagle mix, forcing a loud yelp out of her.

The video, posted by a user called Lauren Haskins, is captioned: "Old vid of Kevin sitting on Leia but I think about it like every day."

What Do The Comments Say?

The clip, shared on March 27, has been liked more than 1.8 million times and attracted over 8,000 comments.

"He is in fact not sweet," joked one TikTok user.

Another poster decided to school Kevin and Leia's owner, writing: "You let it happen with nothing for the dog to register 'That's bad'. He'll just keep doing it."

"He definitely did that on purpose," wrote a third user.

Haskins, who appears to be based in the U.S., explained in a follow-up post that Leia was not hurt, "just annoyed," while Kevin "is no longer allowed on the couch."

She added: "We had just gotten Kevin and he had been kind of afraid of our little dog, Leia. This was him finally warming up and being near her and it was supposed to be a sweet vid. If we had known he was going to FLOP on her we would've made him get away."

Stock image of little and large dogs sitting together. The viral TikTok clip "was supposed to be a sweet vid" showing how the owner's two pets were learning to get along. Getty Images

How Should You Introduce Your Existing Dog To Your New Dog?

The U.K. animal charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says advance planning is needed before a new dog is introduced to a household that already has a pup.

It advises owners to take the dogs out for a walk before they get acquainted indoors, to avoid scraps over territory.

"When you first get home with your new dog, don't go indoors straight away. Instead, take both of your dogs for a walk together in an area with lots of open space where they can take their time to explore and get to know one another in their own time on more neutral ground," Battersea Dogs & Cats Home writes on its website.

"You may have to arrange for a friend or family member to help you by walking one of the dogs so you can give them as much space as they need to be able to relax. It's natural to be excited, but try and be as casual as possible and allow them to interact in their own time.

"Don't force them towards each other and don't pick up either dog or try to push them to say hello as this could create tension between them."

During the walk, owners should praise any positive behaviors that the dogs exhibit.

At home, "make sure any food and toys are out of reach and there are multiple water bowls and beds spread throughout the home to prevent any possible friction between the dogs."

