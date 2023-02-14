Cat's Way of Hinting to Owner That It's Time for Bed Delights Internet

A tabby cat with a very strict bedtime routine has delighted over 1.3 million viewers on TikTok. In the video, poster Meredith Berry walks into the bathroom to show her cat Alice patiently waiting next to the sink.

The text reads, "POV: Your cat has a strict bedtime but won't go to bed without you so she waits by the sink for you to wash your face."

One user commented, "How long did it take her to do this? I want my cat to go to sleep with me."

In a follow-up video, Meredith explained that it took about a year for Alice to learn how to do it. "In the beginning," she said, "I would just say 'come on Alice, let's go, let's go to bed, time to go to bed' and just walk over there and she'd run and start following me. But now I don't even have to say anything if it's late enough and I get up and go in to the other room, the bathroom, then she just knows and follows me."

Another user commented, "Making sure you don't slack on that skincare! Love it!" Meredith replied, "I know she knows the routine."

Cats are complicated creatures that are a mystery to many of us. One moment you can be relaxing on the sofa with your feline friend and the next you've nearly lost an eye and the cat is nowhere to be seen.

Staring at nothing is a commonly reported phenomenon for cats, something they can do for long stretches of time. It has led some people to think they can see things we can't.

The Hill's Pet Nutrition website says that cats do see and hear things we can't, but it's not supernatural. Cats can see minuscule things too small for the human eye, like dust bunnies floating through the air or a tiny fly buzzing above. "It may freak you out to see your kitty sitting in a corner staring at something invisible," Hill's says, "but rest assured, those feline eyes are trained on something important."

Similarly, cats have an acute sense of hearing, largely due to their very mobile ears, says the charity Cats Protection: "They are able to point their ears independently to locate exactly where a sound is coming from in a way we could only imagine.

Scientists have found a special resonating chamber within the ear, "which extends the range of their hearing downwards by an octave, so they have a full eight-octave range, which is almost as much as any mammal today," the charity says. This allows cats to detect both low- and high-pitched noises that humans are unable to hear.

Newsweek has reached out to Berry for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.