Cat's Way of Demanding Owner Tumble Dry His Bed Has Internet in Stitches

Milo the tabby cat has shown audiences online how he likes his laundry to be done. The feline has left the internet in hysterics after appearing to show his owner exactly how he'd like his bedding to be laundered in a newly-viral TikTok post.

The video's creator explained in the post that Milo has never forgotten the first time his bedding was washed and tumble-dried and that he's developed a penchant for warm and soft bedding ever since.

The video details exactly how Milo informs his owner about any bedding requests. The intelligent cat first starts this off by sitting beside his bed to get his owner's attention. Once he's sure that his owner's attention has been grabbed, he walks his owner over to the laundry room in their house.

The TikTok user explained that if they don't promptly follow Milo to the laundry room, then he will loiter by the doorway until they've caught up.

When in the laundry room, the pet will sit on the tumble dryer, which the video depicts with a clip of Milo sitting proudly on the dryer in the corner of the room. After getting the hint that he wants his bedding pampered, Milo's owner then takes action and puts his bed in the dryer.

"So, of course, I go and grab his bed and he gets very excited that I'm finally doing what he wants," a caption across the video reads.

TikTok users are then shown Milo waiting patiently in front of the dryer. After Milo's owner has pulled the freshly dried bed out of the dryer, he leads his owner over to where his bed usually sits on the floor.

Once his bed is all back in order, Milo is captured relaxing and resting in his warm bed.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @MrMiloTheChonk on April 24, the TikTok post which can be seen here has been liked by over 843,000 users and commented on over 4,000 times.

"I have a feeling Milo would survive in the wild and would be the king with all of his animal servants," one user wrote.

"He's so smart, I love him," another user added.

"I want Milo to have buttons but also scared to hear what he has to say," joked a third TikTok-er.

