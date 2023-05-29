Woman Documents Adopting Scared Street Cat in Adorable Clip: 'Welcome Home'

A social media video recounting how a family came to adopt a stray cat has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The viral video described how the stray cat would often turn up at the family's doorstep, begging for food and affection, before being taken in by the family for good.

"A few weeks ago we noticed that a cat was coming to our door every single day," the video creator said in the clip.

"We decided to start feeding him and putting out a cat shelter for him to make him more comfortable throughout the winter. My cats were very curious about him and they waited by the door everyday for him to arrive again," they added.

An estimated 70 million stray cats live in the United States.

The video creator's three cats can be seen in the TikTok post, hovering by the door to their backyard while the stray cat waits patiently on the other side of it.

The video's creator noted that while they weren't sure if the stray cat was feral or not, he didn't seem aggressive and was for the most part just scared of the other cats. The family eventually decided to install a camera outside so that they could watch the cat come back everyday and see what he did at night.

After spotting him limping on a recording made by the new security camera, the family decided to trap the cat and take him to their own cat's veterinary center to get checked out for any diseases. After the cat was deemed fairly healthy, just homeless, by the veterinary staff, the family decided to adopt him for good and have named him Mittens.

Mittens' new owner revealed in the comments section below the post that the cat is due to be seen by his vet for an X-ray soon to investigate his limp.

The TikTok account that the video was posted to is called @RescueCatMittens and was made specifically to document the cat's adoption journey and how he's been settling into his new home. Mittens' new owner has since shared countless updates about him to the account's 68,000 followers.

A stock image of a stray cat. The TikTok post followed the story of Mittens the cat, who was adopted by a family after turning up to their house everyday. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 14, the TikTok post, which can be seen here, has been viewed over a million times and liked by over 133,000 users. More than 400 TikTok users have gushed over Mittens and applauded his new owners for taking him home in the comments section.

"What a beautiful baby! Welcome home mittens," one user wrote.

"Thank you for taking him in and letting him join your family you're awesome," another user added.

