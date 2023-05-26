Pets

Laughter as Cat Repeatedly Attacks Golden Retriever Brother Without Warning

A social-media video of a cat attacking a dog in a Florida home has generated laughs across the internet. It's commonly said that cats and dogs rarely get along, and these two pets have proved the age-old saying true.

The viral video captured the moment that the feisty tabby cat decides to launch a surprise attack on the golden retriever Donut, who is resting on the sofa. The cat jumps up at the dog repeatedly, before the canine gets up and walks over to the cat menacingly.

The pair engage in a playfight before the end of the clip, filmed on a Ring security camera and captioned: "Cat vs. Dog". It has been viewed more than 100,000 times online since May 23. The pets' owners appear to be out during the tussle.

Dog
A stock image of a gray cat on a sofa and a dog fighting. In the viral video, the feline had jumped up at the dog and the pair began a fight. Getty Images

The pet product organization Closer Pets writes on its website that, contrary to popular belief, cats and dogs can share the same space and get along in one household. "While they won't always be best friends, they can learn to tolerate each other," Closer Pets writes. The company recommends that existing dog or cat owners hoping to welcome the other animal into their home do so in a gentle and thoughtful way.

Closer Pets advises owners to introduce their cat to their new dog or vice versa on neutral ground, perhaps at a local park, so that neither pet feels anxious by the sudden invasion of their territory.

A study from 2020 titled "Cats and dogs: Best friends or deadly enemies?", published in science journal PLOS One, said body language plays a key part in cat and dog communication. The study found that while a canine often looks for physical contact, the feline's approach is less forward.

@the_goldendonut

Cat vs dog 😂 #dogsoftiktok #goldenretriever

♬ Get Fn Wrecked - 𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙂𝘼𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙍

What Do the Comments Say?

The TikTok post has been liked by more than 8,000 users. The account appears to be dedicated to documenting Donut's funny antics, and features occasional videos of him playing with the cat.

"OMG [oh my god] this cracks me up! That ole' cat torturing poor lil Donut," one user wrote under the post. "Cat is having fun scaring you," added another.

"Omg annoying cat, beautiful baby dog," shared a third. Another TikTok user commented: "Mean kitty!"

Newsweek reached out to @The_GoldenDonut for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

