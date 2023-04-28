Cat's Way of 'Watching Over His Fields' From Window Delights Internet

A cat has left the internet in stitches after a video of it standing up on its hind legs like how "a farmer [watches] over his fields" has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared to TikTok on Thursday by the cat's owner, under the username Alexandr7173, the feline can be seen standing up on two legs as it watches outside a glass front door.

According to pet well-being experts at Rover, there are many reasons why your cat is standing up on two legs. It may be stretching out its limbs for physical comfort; it may be scoping out potential threats, in which case standing up on their hind legs helps them get a better view or make itself look more intimidating; or it may just be curious.

Other reasons include reaching up for a treat or trying to get some food they can't reach; to get your attention or to ask for your love; and also to express excitement.

Moreover, there could also be physical reasons why your cat is standing up.

"Cats with radial agenesis or radial hypoplasia (twisted front legs) might be unable to use their front paws. This could cause them to stand on their hind legs more often. Remember: hind leg standing isn't usually a sign of unexpected health issues," according to Rover.

While your cat standing up is usually no cause for concern, you must pay attention to their behavior in order to exclude any possible dangers to it, Rover added.

The 13-second video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, receiving over 777,600 views and 117,800 likes so far.

Stock image of a cat standing up on its hind legs.

TikTok Users React

One user, Sydney, commented: "It's giving Grinch," while Amd One Brian wrote: "He stands like a proud farmer watching over his fields."

PhoenixxJohnsonn wrote: "Cat standing like he pays the damn bills," while Tiffermilk commented: "He stands like a Midwestern dad on the lawn after the tornado sirens go off."

TikTok user courtney_0930 added: "Making sure the yard looks nice, might have to go water it later."

Another user, Azabq, commented: "Why does that remind me of Pablo Escobar's stance in Narcos," while CrypticEllipsis wrote: "It's giving "retired dad watching his kids."

User Lilgirl672 added: "Me on my front porch the morning after I cut my grass....."

