Catholic Schools Break With Diocese Over Anti-LGBTQ Policy

Some Catholic schools in Cleveland, Ohio, have issued notices that appear to break with the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland's policy on LGBTQ+ individuals.

Alumni of the Magnificat High School in Cleveland recently created a change.org petition opposing a new LGBTQ+ policy from the diocese saying, "We are deeply troubled by the potential harm that this policy may inflict upon our LGBTQ+ students. One critical issue that must be addressed is the elevated risk of mental health challenges, including suicide, faced by LGBTQ+ youth who experience rejection, discrimination, or a lack of acceptance from their communities, including their schools."

The petition comes shortly after the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland issued a new policy calling for restrictions on LGBTQ+ identity expression, gender-affirming care and the use of bathrooms at Catholic schools in the city. The policy says that individuals within the diocese must "present and conduct themselves in a manner consistent with their God-given biological sex."

"In response to societal trends and at the request of church and school leadership, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has taken existing guidance and practice in matters of sex, sexuality, and gender identity and developed them into a formal policy, rooted in scripture and Church teaching, to help ensure that these matters are addressed in a consistent, pastorally sound, and authentically Catholic manner across our diocesan and parish institutions and schools," the diocese previously said in a statement to Newsweek.

Gay Pride flags fly at City Hall on June 24, 2023, in Hamtramck, Michigan. In September 2023, several independent Catholic schools in Cleveland announced plans to break from the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland's policy restricting LGBTQ+ expression from students. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Cleveland.com news obtained a number of letters that numerous independent Catholic schools in the city sent to parents opposing the new policy from the diocese.

"In a time when our adolescent youth, and young women in particular, are facing mental health crises, we remain deeply concerned about the heightened risk of mental health challenges—including depression, self-harm, and suicide—faced especially by LGBTQ youth, and we will continue to accompany them, to stand with them and accept them with love, respect, compassion, and sensitivity," Magnificat High School President Moira Clark said in a letter to parents, according to Cleveland.com.

Similarly, KC McKenna, the president of the St. Edward High School sent a letter to parents saying, "We will always operate in the best interest of our students and do not plan to make any changes to the pastoral ways in which we support LGBTQ+ students at St. Edward High School because of this policy," cleveland.com reported.

According to Cleveland.com, officials from the St. Joseph Academy, including President Kathryn Purcell emailed parents saying that the school was planning to discuss if they'd follow the policy from the diocese.

