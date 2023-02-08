Cat's Bizarre Meow Compared to 'Velociraptor' in Hilarious Clip

A badly-behaved feline is making TikTok users chuckle with his unusual meow.

In the hilarious clip shared by @gordonthetalkingcat, Gordon can be seen sitting defiantly on his owner's dining room table.

"Gordon, you know you're not allowed on the table," she says, to which the ginger tabby replies with a deep, guttural purr.

"You know you're not allowed up," his owner retorts, with a disgruntled Gordon meowing back longer and louder.

When she tells him to get down, Gordon takes things to the next level, stretching out the sound.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the grumpy cat's angry meow, comparing the noise to the velociraptors in Jurassic Park. Since being shared on February 2, the video has received 2.4 million views and over 520,000 comments.

What Do Velociraptors Really Sound Like?

Lauded as a special effects masterpiece, Jurassic Park—which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year—features plenty of unforgettable moments. However, one particularly memorable scene involves Lex and Tim Murphy, the grandchildren of park owner John Hammond, trapped in a kitchen with two rampaging velociraptors.

As the raptors open the door to the room, they make low growling sounds, similar to Gordon's unique purr. As the dinosaurs search for the children, who are hiding behind a counter, they transition to loud "barking" sounds—causing a terrified Tim to put his hands over his ears.

If the sounds alone weren't horrifying enough, their origin is somehow even worse. The "bark" sound effect is actually two tortoises having sex, a fact the film's sound designer Gary Rydstrom called "embarrassing" in a 2013 interview with Vulture.

What velociraptors actually sounded like is a mystery, but it's doubtful they would resemble anything in the movies. According to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, most dinosaurs had "closed-mouth vocalizations," like crocodiles and ostriches, rather than the booming roars or bird-like calls we hear in the movies.

'Orange Raptor Kitty!'

The unusual sound reminded multiple commenters of the classic movie, with MK calling Gordon a "Cute velocirapurrr."

"Gordon sounds like he's in the kitchen when the dinosaurs found those kids in Jurassic Park," said Denise Parkhurst.

"Orange raptor kitty!" wrote Valerie.

"'Human I am a velociraptor now and I am allowed on the table,'" joked Sarah.

Other comparisons included Mogwai—the cute alien creatures in 1980s blockbuster Gremlins—a tree frog, the demogorgon from Stranger Things, a motorbike and a "1950's Ford."

"He needs jumper cables, sounds like a low battery issue," said Megara77.

"He is arguiiiiiiing," wrote Ashley Renee.

"I would love to have this as my ringtone," said lotusflower 326.

While cyaroshevich commented: "Orange cats are just different."

