Cat's Bizarre Sleeping Position Confuses Internet: 'Airplane Mode'

A cat's unusual sleeping position is making the internet chuckle, with the feline being compared to everything from a frog to an aircraft.

In the hilarious clip shared by TikToker @yogi_lilo, Lilo the cat is lying face down on her owner's carpet. His arms are spread out on either side of him, with his paws turned outwards and his ears pointing up.

"Yes, this is my cat Lilo," wrote @yogi_lilo alongside the post. "He loves sleeping like this."

Considering that domestic cats spend an average of 12 to 16 hours a day snoozing, it's not surprising that they have a range of sleeping positions.

A stock photo of a British shorthair cat sleeping on its back. Feline sleeping positions have a range of meanings, according to expert Rachel Andre. Asurobson/iStock/Getty Images Plus

While some of these angles look strange to us humans, Rachel Andre—founder of cat care company Tippaws—said that feline sleep positions have a range of meanings.

"Curling up in a ball like a croissant is the classic sleeping position for cats," Andre told Newsweek.

"Cats' bellies are the most vulnerable part of their bodies, which is why they will often swat your hand away if you try to touch it," she said.

If your cat is tucked up like a "loaf" (also known as the "roast chicken" position), they are conserving body heat. However, this position is also common for shorter snoozes and naps, as it allows them to spring up again at a moment's notice. In the wild, this would help them avoid being attacked.

If your cat sleeps on it's back—aka, "playing possum"—it's a strong sign that is feels safe and happy in your presence.

"This is the ultimate sign that they trust you" Andre said. "They are exposing their most vulnerable organs and they are in a position that is not that easy to get out of, so they don't predict danger."

If you spot your cat with their paws over their eyes, then they're in "sleeping beauty" mode, and is a sign that the light is bothering them while trying to nap. If it's warm outside, your cat may choose the "dancing dreamer" position, where they sleep on their side on a cool surface, such as a tiled floor.

"You'll likely find that your cat is in a deep sleep if they sleep on their side," Andre said. "You might also see them twitch and move when they're dreaming… probably chasing mice."

A stock photo of a cat with its paws tucked under its body. The "loaf position" helps cats to preserve body heat while napping. Mary Swift/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Animals lovers couldn't get enough of @yogi_lilo's tuxedo cat and his bizarre napping style, with the clip receiving over 2 million views and more than 330,000 likes.

"Why he in airplane mode??" asked un1k0rn.

"Ready to take off," said greciiam98.

"One of our cats do this…I call it her chicken wings," commented Cierra.

"We call it rotisserie," said Whitney-Acree.

"When mine does this we say he looks like a seal," said Madelaine.

"We call it frogging," commented Shawnee.

Snellby Kay said her household refers to the position as "road kill pose," and Brianna Portillo called it the "sploot."

"I think your cat is broken," said amberthistle87, while Jade asked: "SIR is that cat okay."

