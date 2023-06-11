Does Your Cat Truly Love You? Here's How You Know For Sure

It's probably impossible to know exactly what your cat is thinking. But, Mustafa Tshash, a pet behavior specialist and breeder, believes cats can experience and show a range of emotions similar to humans—including love.

Americans are pretty dedicated to their feline friends: 76 percent of U.S. cat owners consider their pet a member of the family. But while we may shower our furbabies with affection, cats have a reputation for being aloof.

This is undeserved, according to Mustafa Tshash. He said: "Cats may seem indifferent but the evidence suggests that cats experience a range of emotions similar to humans—including love. They simply have their own distinct ways of showing and processing their emotions."

If you want to know if your cat truly loves you, or just views you as a living food dispenser, it's time to pay close attention to their body language.

Why Are Cats So Hard To Read?

Research has found that cats recognize and respond to their owner's voice and experience separation anxiety when their humans leave the room, but their body language can be tricky to decipher.

"Cats have unique cognitive abilities inherited from wilderness-roaming ancestors, so they are naturally inclined to be self-reliant and independent," Tshash said.

"This inherent independence can influence how cats express emotions, but it doesn't mean they lack emotions."

Scientists believe cats were first domesticated between 10,000 and 12,000 years ago—roughly 20,000 years after dogs. This means canines have had much more time to adapt to humans, evolving to communicate better with them.

Tshash said inexperienced owners might expect their cat to show affection in a similar way to dogs, causing confusion for both parties. "It is essential to understand that cats and dogs are not the same, and they express their love differently," he said.

Here are eight body language signals to watch out for:

1. Relaxing in Your Presence

A cat's posture is the clearest signal of whether they love you. "When a cat is relaxed and content, they will tend to stretch out their body and lay with their legs loosely folded under them," Tshash said.

Extra points if their eyes are half-closed and their ears are in a relaxed neutral position.

2. Blinking Slowly

No, they don't have something in their eye, they just like you a lot. In the animal kingdom, direct eye contact is perceived as a threat, putting your pet on high alert. So, if your cat is staring at you while blinking slowly, it's a good sign.

"Cats often communicate their love through slow blinks, which is sometimes referred to as 'cat kisses,'" Tshash said. "They are feeling relaxed and content in your presence."

If you want to show your cat that you care too, blink back at them.

3. Headbutts

Those little headbutts are adorable, but felines also use the scent glands in their cheeks to mark their territory.

"A cat who is feeling happy and affectionate may respond to your presence by rubbing their head or body against you, which is their way of marking you as their own and showing their affection," Tshash said.

4. Kneading

Also known as "making biscuits," kneading is when cats push their front paws in and out repeatedly, as though kneading dough. In kittenhood, this behavior is used to stimulate milk production from mom.

"When cats grow up, they continue to knead to show their affection towards their owner," said Tshash. "Kneading is a visible sign that a cat is happy, content and feels loved."

5. Meowing

Although it's common to hear kittens yowling, adult cats don't normally meow at each other. Meows are reserved for humans and they are an expression of love as well as a form of communication. Many owners can discern their cat's mood based on the tone and pitch of their meow.

"A short meow is often a greeting, whereas a long, drawn-out meow may indicate that they are hungry or seeking attention," said Tshash.

6. Sleeping on You

If your cat likes to use you as a pillow, it's a strong sign you're one of their favorite humans.

"When a cat falls asleep on their owner, it's more than just a comfortable place to rest," said Tshash. "By sleeping with their owners, cats bond with them and show their trust. They feel safe and comfortable."

7. Their Tail Sticks Up in the Air

When a cat is feeling happy and affectionate, they'll hold their tails up high, with the tip slightly forward.

"They may also flick their tail back and forth in a relaxed, rhythmic motion," Tshash said.

8. Purring

Contrary to popular belief, a cat's purr doesn't just signify contentment. It has many different meanings, from hunger to relief. Kittens also purr while bonding with their mothers, while mama cats purr to comfort their babies.

"When a cat is laying in your lap and purring, it is a strong sign that they are feeling relaxed and affectionate towards you," Tshash said.

