Funny

Cat's Face After Medication Leaves Him 'High' Has Internet in Hysterics

By
Funny Cats Medicine TikTok Viral

The internet has been left in hysterics by a cat who was left with an incredulous expression on his face after being given medication at the veterinarian's office.

After taking her cat to the veterinarian recently, owner Brianna-Jean couldn't believe the feline's facial expression after he was dosed up on medication. From the comfort of his crate, the wide-eyed cat was staring at the room around him with a look of amazement, and Brianna-Jean couldn't resist filming it.

The video was shared to her TikTok account (@briannajean99) on August 22, with the cat becoming an instant viral sensation. The clip has already amassed more than 1.6 million views and over 320,900 likes at the time of writing.

While it isn't clear why the cat was taken to the vet, or what medication he received, his owner explained on TikTok that he was simply "high because of the vet."

Cat looks unhappy at the vets
Stock image. TikTok users have been left in hysterics by a cat who was left with an incredulous expression on his face after being given medication at the veterinarian's office. pyotr021/Getty Images

Just like humans, pets can experience a range of different reactions to medication, often varying from how it's administered, the pet's overall health, and its age. According to PetMD, medications that are injected have a higher chance of causing side effects than oral medicines.

The most common side effects that pets can experience is a gastrointestinal upset, as PetMD explains that most medications are taken orally and absorbed into the stomach. For some animals, this may induce vomiting, diarrhea, or a lack of appetite.

Other, less common, side effects from medication include excessive salivation, stomach ulcers, skin irritation, lethargy, and behavioral changes. If owners are ever concerned about their pet's reactions, then PetMD recommends seeking advice from a vet to ensure there's nothing seriously wrong.

While the cat appeared to be in a world of its own, his owner certainly saw the humorous side of the experience. Alongside the viral video, she joked that her cat had just realized "the clock on the wall is moving."

@briannajean99

when you realise the clock on the wall is moving... 🌈 🤣 #vet #highcat #trippin #funnycatsoftiktok

♬ Because I Got High - Afroman

In the days after the video went viral, Brianna-Jean posted a follow up video to show how her cat is doing at home, once the medication had finally worn off. While he was happy to receive fuss from his owner, she noted that he was still sour about being made to go to the vet in the first place.

There are more than 1,500 comments on the viral TikTok video already, with one person joking that "bro is smelling sounds and hearing colors."

Another person commented: "there is not a single thought behind those eyes."

A qualified veterinary technician responded to Brianna-Jean's video, writing: "Making cats high is my favorite part of being a vet tech honestly."

Newsweek reached out to @briannajean99 via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC