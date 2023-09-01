Cat's Face After Medication Leaves Him 'High' Has Internet in Hysterics

The internet has been left in hysterics by a cat who was left with an incredulous expression on his face after being given medication at the veterinarian's office.

After taking her cat to the veterinarian recently, owner Brianna-Jean couldn't believe the feline's facial expression after he was dosed up on medication. From the comfort of his crate, the wide-eyed cat was staring at the room around him with a look of amazement, and Brianna-Jean couldn't resist filming it.

The video was shared to her TikTok account (@briannajean99) on August 22, with the cat becoming an instant viral sensation. The clip has already amassed more than 1.6 million views and over 320,900 likes at the time of writing.

While it isn't clear why the cat was taken to the vet, or what medication he received, his owner explained on TikTok that he was simply "high because of the vet."

Stock image. TikTok users have been left in hysterics by a cat who was left with an incredulous expression on his face after being given medication at the veterinarian's office. pyotr021/Getty Images

Just like humans, pets can experience a range of different reactions to medication, often varying from how it's administered, the pet's overall health, and its age. According to PetMD, medications that are injected have a higher chance of causing side effects than oral medicines.

The most common side effects that pets can experience is a gastrointestinal upset, as PetMD explains that most medications are taken orally and absorbed into the stomach. For some animals, this may induce vomiting, diarrhea, or a lack of appetite.

Other, less common, side effects from medication include excessive salivation, stomach ulcers, skin irritation, lethargy, and behavioral changes. If owners are ever concerned about their pet's reactions, then PetMD recommends seeking advice from a vet to ensure there's nothing seriously wrong.

While the cat appeared to be in a world of its own, his owner certainly saw the humorous side of the experience. Alongside the viral video, she joked that her cat had just realized "the clock on the wall is moving."

In the days after the video went viral, Brianna-Jean posted a follow up video to show how her cat is doing at home, once the medication had finally worn off. While he was happy to receive fuss from his owner, she noted that he was still sour about being made to go to the vet in the first place.

There are more than 1,500 comments on the viral TikTok video already, with one person joking that "bro is smelling sounds and hearing colors."

Another person commented: "there is not a single thought behind those eyes."

A qualified veterinary technician responded to Brianna-Jean's video, writing: "Making cats high is my favorite part of being a vet tech honestly."

Newsweek reached out to @briannajean99 via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

