Top 3 Signs Your Dog Is Trying to Tell You They're Unwell

Nobody knows a pet as much as their owner, so they will likely know the telltale signs that something is wrong with their pup.

Perhaps they aren't playing with their favorite toy, or they aren't following their usual habits throughout the day. You might be best placed to pick up on the signs exclusive to your own dog, but Dr. Linda Simon, a senior veterinarian at U.K.-based Fetched, shared the three key signs she advises any pet owner to be on the lookout for.

"Dogs can show subtle signs when they're unwell, so owners need to be on the lookout for any behavioral or pattern changes," Simon told Newsweek. "Some of the more common things we might see would include, a lack of energy, a lack of appetite, and sleeping more.

"There is no set pattern of the signs that a dog develops when they're poorly, as it depends on the underlying issue, as well as the dog's temperament, or how severely they're affected."

A stock image of an unwell dog asleep in bed, with a thermometer and ice bag. Senior veterinarian Dr. Linda Simon has suggested the three key signs to look out for when a dog isn't well. damedeeso/Getty Images

When a dog is unwell, it might last for a few hours, days or even weeks in more serious cases. However, it's best to let a dog rest when they're under the weather, so they can get back to their normal selves in no time.

Lack of Energy and General Disinterest

As Simon suggests, the first sign that owners should look out for is if their dog has a lack of energy. This could mean a general lethargy, but it can also be shown through a lack of interest in things that usually make them happy.

"A lack of energy can mean a disinterest in things that the dog would normally enjoy, such as going on their walks or playing with their toys," Simon said.

"They may even seem depressed and slow. There is no set time or end point, as a dog may be lethargic for just a short period, 12 hours or so, if they have a mild stomach upset. However, a chronic medical issue that is not treated such as arthritis or diabetes could mean ongoing lethargy."

Just because your dog suddenly has less energy than normal, or is less bothered by their toys, it isn't always necessarily a concern, Simon said. In some instances, it can be something as simple as being "tired out from a long walk the previous day," or perhaps the weather has warmed up and they're struggling in the heat.

Loss of Appetite or Possible Vomiting

It's no secret that dogs can eat pretty much everything and anything in sight, so when you notice that their food bowl has barely been touched and they aren't scrounging for treats, it's usually a clue that they're not feeling right.

Skipping one or two meals isn't going to drastically affect the dog, so Simon urges owners not to be too concerned when they first notice this sign.

"A lack of appetite may or may not occur alongside vomiting," she said. "For some dogs, nausea means they do not want to eat and that they are vomiting. Conversely, I sometimes see dogs who are vomiting, and this has no effect on their appetite.

"How long a dog can go without eating depends on many things, including if they are drinking, if they have been vomiting or passing diarrhea, what size they are, what age they are. A newborn puppy needs to eat every few hours or they can become dehydrated and develop low blood sugar. However, an adult large breed dog may go a few days without eating and still seem relatively normal."

An adult dog can afford to skip a meal or two, as Simon said, "this would not ring alarm bells." But, if it's a prolonged lack of appetite, then the veterinarian said owners should encourage them to eat something.

Her advice is to tempt the dog with boiled chicken and rice, and if they successfully eat that, then it's a positive sign.

Dr. Linda Simon, senior veterinarian at Fetched. Simon told Newsweek about three signs in your dog's behavior that are immediate causes for concern, and can be caused by other things, such as warm weather. Dr Linda Simon

Needing Much More Sleep Than Usual

You might think it's not possible for your dog to fit in more sleep than they already get every day, but when they're unwell, that could be exactly what they do. Just like humans, when a dog is feeling poorly, they will try to recover by sleeping it off and letting their body mend itself.

"How much more sleep a dog needs when they're unwell varies," Simon said. "For some, they may just be snoozing a little more, for others they will be sleeping the entire day. Generally, the more unwell a dog is, the more they will want to sleep.

"This need for extra sleep may last a short period between 12 to 24 hours, or many days and weeks, depending on what is going on with the dog. For example, if a dog has liver failure, they will become sleepier as the disease progresses. Owners should encourage rest and sleep, and not try to rouse the dog."

However, a lazy and sleepy dog shouldn't be an immediate cause for concern, as Simon said that it can also be a result of warm weather or an aging dog. Older dogs will naturally sleep more, so it may just be a sign that their age is catching up with them.

Generally, if a dog displays these signs, Simon suggests that owners should allow them to rest and allow the dog to go at their own pace. Forcing them to keep up with their usual activity levels could be more of a hindrance.

"We want to encourage rest, which will help their body as it recuperates," she said. "Sleep and rest are hugely important when it comes to getting better. While we want to bring our dogs out for toilet opportunities, they should not be brought on exercise walks when unwell.

"If a dog is really not themselves and signs are not improving with rest, a vet check is best."

Is there a pet health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.