Top Signs You Are Your Dog's Best Friend

Does your partner get jealous that your dog heads straight towards you when you both get home? Wonder if you are your pup's favorite human?

Susan Nilson is a dog training and behavior expert accredited by the CAPBT (COAPE Association of Pet Behaviorists and Trainers) and PPAB (Pet Professional Accreditation Board).

She told Newsweek: "You can usually tell if you are your dog's favorite human by his behavior and how he interacts with you compared to the other people in your home."

A stock image of a smiling man with his hands around the neck of a dog outdoors. If your dog wants to be near you, whether you're working, relaxing, or sleeping, “it's another pretty clear sign that you're his go-to human,” a dog behavior expert said.

Studies have shown that our canine friends can build strong bonds with humans.

"Dogs can form relationships of comparable qualities with both humans and other dogs" and "these relationships vary along multiple components across different partners," the findings of a March 2019 study published in Scientific Reports found.

The unique relationship between adult dogs and their owners "bears a remarkable resemblance to an infant attachment bond," explained a May 2013 study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One. "Dogs are dependent on human care and their behavior seems specifically geared to engage their owners' care-giving system," the study said.

Signs That Your Dog Loves You More Than Other Humans

Here are some ways to know that you are your dog's best friend, as outlined by Nilson.

Constant Physical Contact

One of the most obvious signs is if your dog "regularly seeks you out for petting and attention," especially if your pup "leans into you, up against you, or even on you to maintain physical contact." By doing this, your dog can also be the first to know if you move away when they fall asleep, Nilson said.

Being Near You All The Time

If your dog sleeps next to you or in the same room as you, whether you're working, relaxing, or sleeping, "it's another pretty clear sign that you're his go-to human," the dog behavior expert noted.

A stock image of a woman and a dog with their forwards touching. One of the most obvious signs that you are your dog's best friend is when your pup “regularly seeks you out for petting and attention,” and wants to "maintain physical contact," a dog behavior expert told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Greeting You at the Door

Nilson said another "tell-tale sign" is if your dog eagerly rushes to greet you at the door when you arrive home. You're clearly their favorite if the dog still makes the effort to do this even when they've been in a deep sleep and are still groggy, or your dog is "an old fellow with stiff joints," the dog training expert said.

Being Eager To Help You

Nilson also noted that "if your dog helps you with yard chores or follows you around the house, it's another surefire sign that you're probably his favorite human."

Factors Affecting a Dog's Relationship With You

Dogs all have their individual personalities, Nilson explained. "In my experience, the depth of the bond you create with them depends on several factors," including the following:

Genetics

Temperament

Early learning experiences

The way you treat them

While some dogs develop "a definite preference for one human over another," many are also "equally devoted to all members of the family," the dog behavior expert said.

"It's not uncommon either for a dog to enjoy different activities with different humans," she noted. For example, a dog may prefer to curl up for cozy naps with one human in the household, while opting to play fetch with another family member.

A stock image of a woman playing with a dog at home. A dog may prefer napping with one human in a household, while opting to play fetch with another family member, explained a dog training expert. iStock / Getty Images Plus

It's Nothing Personal

Nilson noted that in her home, "it's very clear that our rescue dog Maggie prefers my husband to me."

She said Maggie will "make do with me if he's not around and will quite happily hang out with me or go for a walk with me."

However, the minute her husband arrives home, "she deserts me immediately and spends every free moment with him."

The dog expert explained: "They have a special bond that I'll never be able to infiltrate—even though I was the one who rescued her from the shelter where she was so unhappy. Sometimes that's just the way it goes, and I don't take it personally."

