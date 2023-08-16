Owner Shares Sweet Reason Corgi 'Loves' Sunbathing in One Particular Spot

Getting enough sleep is incredibly important for dogs, so it's vital they have the perfect spot to accomplish that in. For this corgi, there is nowhere better to squeeze in an afternoon nap than his glorious area of mulch.

One of Hudson's owners, Heather Kerrison, shared the video of the corgi roaming around the flowerbeds before nestling himself into the mulch on the ground, right where the sun catches it. As the mulch is made from recycled tires, it warms up nicely in the rays, which is why Hudson can't resist it.

The corgi loves that spot so much that Kerrison now leaves a gap in the flowers to accommodate his sleep. She told Newsweek that "he would stay there all afternoon" if he could.

Kerrison added: "In our backyard, we actually leave a space of about 3 feet open, specifically because he loves laying in the mulch so much, and he will beg to go outside to do so.

Hudson the corgi finding his spot among the mulch.

"This rubber mulch is made from recycled tires, so it doesn't stick to his fur, and it lasts for years (unlike wood, which typically needs to be replaced annually). We can really just kick it back into place when he leaves his garden den," Kerrison added.

"I think he realized quickly that it would get a little warm, and he took a liking to laying on it. We call him the backyard bear as he loves to be in the garden."

However, sometimes it can get a little too hot outside, and Hudson has to be moved away from his sunspot to find an area of shade instead.

Although many dogs love sunbathing, it's important for owners to monitor them closely and ensure they're safe. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that dogs can experience sun burns in extreme heat, which can also lead to skin cancer, dermatitis and autoimmune disorders, and cause great discomfort.

Hairless breeds, or dogs with white or thin coats, need extra precautionary measures when they're heading outside, as they have less protection. The AKC says owners should use sunscreen for dogs on the spots that are most exposed, including the bridge of their nose, groin, and inner thighs. This should also be reapplied every four to six hours afterwards.

However, if applying sunscreen to your dog is too difficult, or if they have a reaction, other alternatives include sun hats, goggles, and sunshade clothes. Most importantly, all dogs should have a shady spot to rest in, and plenty of drinking water for hydration.

The video of Hudson sunbathing was shared on his dedicated TikTok account (@hudsonthefluffyco) on August 12, and social-media users love seeing how he's "living his best life." The post has since gone viral and amassed over 381,000 views, and more than 33,800 likes.

Many people have commented on the TikTok video already, and Hudson has received plenty of praise for his sunbathing antics.

One comment reads: "The way he snuggles down in it! So cute."

Another posted: "I call this lizard time."

"When he flopped, my heart melted," commented another TikTok user.

