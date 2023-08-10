Cat Enjoying Day Out to the Beach in a Tiny Cap Melts Hearts

Most cats usually hate water, but one called Rocco has melted hearts online after a video of him enjoying a day trip at the beach in Tampa Bay went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok by his owner on August 9, under the username @mryan108, the Maine coon can be seen dipping his body in the ocean as he wears a blue, cat-sized hat. The hilarious video, which has been reshared thousands of times, comes with a caption that reads: "Ahh, to relax like a cat."

A fluffy cat stands on the sand at the beach. A Maine coon has melted hearts online after a video of him in a tiny cap at the beach went viral. Getty Images

While most cats are usually afraid of water and can't stand being near it, some breeds do. The website Maine Coon Central says these cats love water. They will do anything to try to get near it and always spend copious amounts of time playing with it.

The website adds that the Maine coon's semi-water-resistant fur helps keep them warm and dry, enabling them to play with water, and swim, as well as taking baths. Maine coons are also strong swimmers.

Other cat breeds that are also very likely to love water include the: Norwegian forest cat; Turkish angora; Bengal; Savannah; Turkish van; snowshoe; and Abyssinian.

Just because most Maine coons love water, though, it doesn't mean that all of them do, and owners shouldn't just be assuming that their cats will enjoy it.

Some signs that your Maine coon loves water: include your cat entering the shower when they hear water; them playing in the shower even when it's off; patting the water in their water bowl; drinking water from the running tap; and rubbing their head against your wet leg when you finish taking a shower.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.8 million views and more than 218,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Lance, commented: "The hat is adorable but kitty ears need sun protection." And Sweetkiss65 posted: "Rocco is so smart, entertaining and I love him! My two would freak completely out! They have never had their feet on the grass or sand."

Bonnie MacKinnon wrote: "Super cute! but the ears are sensitive so perhaps getting/inventing a coat that has lightweight umbrellas over the ears."

Newsweek reached out to @mryan108 for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

