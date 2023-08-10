Funny

Cat Enjoying Day Out to the Beach in a Tiny Cap Melts Hearts

By
Funny Cats Water TikTok Life

Most cats usually hate water, but one called Rocco has melted hearts online after a video of him enjoying a day trip at the beach in Tampa Bay went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok by his owner on August 9, under the username @mryan108, the Maine coon can be seen dipping his body in the ocean as he wears a blue, cat-sized hat. The hilarious video, which has been reshared thousands of times, comes with a caption that reads: "Ahh, to relax like a cat."

cat enjoying beach day melts hearts
A fluffy cat stands on the sand at the beach. A Maine coon has melted hearts online after a video of him in a tiny cap at the beach went viral. Getty Images

While most cats are usually afraid of water and can't stand being near it, some breeds do. The website Maine Coon Central says these cats love water. They will do anything to try to get near it and always spend copious amounts of time playing with it.

The website adds that the Maine coon's semi-water-resistant fur helps keep them warm and dry, enabling them to play with water, and swim, as well as taking baths. Maine coons are also strong swimmers.

Other cat breeds that are also very likely to love water include the: Norwegian forest cat; Turkish angora; Bengal; Savannah; Turkish van; snowshoe; and Abyssinian.

Just because most Maine coons love water, though, it doesn't mean that all of them do, and owners shouldn't just be assuming that their cats will enjoy it.

Some signs that your Maine coon loves water: include your cat entering the shower when they hear water; them playing in the shower even when it's off; patting the water in their water bowl; drinking water from the running tap; and rubbing their head against your wet leg when you finish taking a shower.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.8 million views and more than 218,000 likes on the platform.

@mryan108

Ahh, to relax like a cat. #catsoftiktok #orangecatbehavior #mainecooncat #watercat #petsmart #petsontiktok

♬ I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift

One user, Lance, commented: "The hat is adorable but kitty ears need sun protection." And Sweetkiss65 posted: "Rocco is so smart, entertaining and I love him! My two would freak completely out! They have never had their feet on the grass or sand."

Bonnie MacKinnon wrote: "Super cute! but the ears are sensitive so perhaps getting/inventing a coat that has lightweight umbrellas over the ears."

Newsweek reached out to @mryan108 for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC