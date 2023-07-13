Heartwarming

Stray Cat in Tennessee Melts Hearts As Kind Man Adopts Her for the Night

A man from Tennessee has charmed the internet after a video of him sheltering a stray cat on a chilly night went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the man's wife under the username Luck_life0_5, he can be seen petting the stray cat, who seems to be enjoying the special attention, making what some readers described as "air biscuits, usually a sign that a cat is content."

A caption along with the post explained: "It's hitting 19 degrees outside tonight and my husband wanted to help this stray cat for a few hours."

The poster also wrote: "He's been talking to her for a while."

A stock image of a stray cat. A man has charmed the internet after adopting a stray cat for the night. Getty Images

No matter the weather, the street is not a safe place for cats to be. According to Pet MD cats can be exposed to the danger of cars, toxins, parasites and instances of animal cruelty. This is why it is advisable to keep your feline at home and restrict outdoors time to the garden.

Their website reads: "The more comfortable life of an indoor cat significantly increases his lifespan. An indoor cat may live 15-17 years, while the life expectancy for outdoor cats is only 2-5 years."

Cats that are used to living outside might find the transition to moving into a house difficult at first, but it can be facilitated by using calming products, like pheromone diffusers and supplements, they added.

The post quickly went viral on social media and has so far received more than 835,500 views and 62,600 likes.

@luck_life0_5

He’s been talking to her for a while.🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 #cat #straycat #helpanimals #purelove #staywarm #weather #tennessee #bekind

♬ original sound - wsfh store

"Did you keep the cat?" TikTok user Andrea asked, while fruity pebbles commented: "NOT THE AIR BISCUITS [happy]."

Referring to a cushion provided for the feline guest, Nikki Morris wrote: "That's probably the comfiest thing she's ever laid on, you guys are angels."

And user9237791041367 said: "Thank GOD for good people."

Another user, karmen_buneta, commented: "Awwwww. They already so love each other. Girl, I think you get a kitty kid."

"Ya that happened to me once, I just bought him some new toys and a new cat tree ...."Justhere wrote, while Jasmina Bajric said: "Please keep that little furbaby."

Newsweek has reached out to Luck_life0_5, via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC