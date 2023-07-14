Vet Reveals the Dangers of Putting Ice Cubes in Your Dog's Water Bowl

With temperatures soaring well above average in parts of the U.S. this summer, most dog owners will be trying anything they can to keep their pet cool and happy in the heat.

Overheating can be extremely dangerous to dogs, causing heatstroke in extreme situations. Owners have come up with unique and innovative ways to keep their dogs cool, including creating air-conditioned kennels.

A common way for dog owners to entertain their dogs and keep them cool in the heat is by giving them ice cubes in their water bowl. But this is a controversial practice that has both pros and cons.

Newsweek spoke to Judy Korman, DMV and a veterinary consultant with MYOS Pet, about whether you should give your dog ice and what to look out for if you do.

Can My Dog Overheat?

Whether you have a greyhound or a malamute, all dogs can overheat if they're having too much fun in the sun or don't have anywhere to take cover in extreme heat. The consequences can be terrible.

"If your dog gets too hot and cannot cool off sufficiently, it may experience heatstroke, otherwise known as hyperthermia," Korman told Newsweek. "Heatstroke is a potentially fatal condition, where the dog's internal body temperature reaches or exceeds 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit."

Your dog might start showing signs of heatstroke before reaching 105.8 degrees, and they may include excessive panting and salivation, a high heart rate, vomiting, disorientation, body weakness and ataxia (walking in an uncoordinated, wobbly way). If you spot any of these signs, immediately get your dog to a cooler environment, Korman advised.

A stock image shows a beagle drinking water. All dogs can overheat, which may lead to health problems. Przemysław Iciak/Getty Images

Feeding ice cubes to your dog is unlikely to stop them from overheating.

"By the time the ice is ingested, it warms to the body's temperature and will not do much to cool the dog internally," Korman said. "Dogs cool by panting. Panting allows for water to evaporate from the tongue and mouth of the dog and is the primary way they regulate their body temperature in the heat."

Rather than giving ice cubes directly to your dog when they are at risk of overheating, "it is better to give small amounts of water at, or slightly cooler than, room temperature," she said.

"Start to gradually cool your dog—for example, by placing them in a shallow amount of cool but not cold water or wetting their paws, head and underbelly with a cool, wet cloth," she said. "You should also quickly seek the help of your veterinarian. Heatstroke is a medical emergency, and acting fast can save your dog's life."

Should I Put Ice in My Dog's Bowl?

Owners and experts alike differ greatly on whether you should put ice cubes in your dog's bowl or give the pet ice at all. Bloating, choking and even heatstroke are some of the reasons people believe you should never give ice cubes to dogs.

"Yes, you can give your dog ice cubes," Korman said, "but you should be thoughtful about the amount and the circumstances. Giving a dog the occasional ice cube is not harmful as long as the dog is not overheating and does not consume too many ice cubes at the same time."

Some dogs will drink enough water, while others barely touch it. Putting ice cubes in your dog's water bowl might encourage your dog to drink more water if it doesn't get enough, but it depends on the dog.

"Some studies have shown that eating ice cubes can reduce the desire to rehydrate, thus decreasing the amount of water the dog wants to drink," Korman said.

She recommends giving your dog one or two ice cubes at a time in its bowl or by hand, and it's important to consider the size of the ice cube.

"A large ice cube might be fine for a golden retriever but would not be appropriate for a small dog such as a Chihuahua," she said. "My own dogs line up at the refrigerator when they see us getting ice. They have grown to expect an ice cube every time they hear the ice machine. We lovingly refer to this routine as 'demanding their ice tax.'"

Advantages of Giving Ice Cubes to a Dog

Ice cubes can be used as a great zero-calorie snack whether your dog is overweight or not.

"If you love giving your dog treats but also want them to lose weight, giving one or two ice cubes throughout the day can take the place of feeding them higher-calorie treats," Korman said.

Ice cubes can also be good when caring for dogs recovering from surgery or gastrointestinal problems like vomiting.

"A common veterinary recommendation when your dog is vomiting is to temporarily withdraw food and water until the vomiting has stopped and then give small amounts of crushed ice to test if the dog can handle the reintroduction of water and food," Korman said.

Dangers of Giving Ice Cubes to a Dog

Some say giving ice cubes to your dog can make them bloated, but Korman said that is not entirely true.

"Ice cubes will not directly cause a dog to bloat. This is a myth," she said. "However, if your dog is prone to bloating, as some large, deep-chested breeds are, then putting ice cubes in your dog's water may not be a good idea as it can set the stage for bloat."

Korman does agree that if a dog is encouraged to drink water too fast, it could become bloated.

A stock image shows a dog keeping cool in the water on a hot day. K_Thalhofer/Getty Images

"Ice cubes in a dog's water can encourage some dogs to drink the water too fast," she said. "Drinking water too fast can cause the dog to gulp in too much air, which can lead to bloat. Bloat, otherwise known as gastric torsion, is a very serious condition in dogs where their stomach swells and may even turn on itself—known as volvulus—trapping its contents and leading to a buildup of toxic gas."

This can become a serious problem that may require surgery to correct.

"If you suspect that your dog may be experiencing the signs of bloat, you should see your veterinarian immediately," Korman said. "It is not the coldness of the water or the ice per se that causes the bloat but the speed at which the dog drinks the water. You should avoid putting ice in your dog's water if it causes your dog to drink faster and gulp more air."

Another problem with giving ice cubes to your dog is the potential for broken teeth.

"Ice cubes are very hard and many dogs like to chew them rather than lick them," she said. "If the ice cube is too hard and large for the dog's size, they may chip a tooth in the process of chewing the cube.

"Another potential hazard of eating ice cubes is that the dog may choke or gag if they swallow an ice cube that is too large," she continued. "The ice will likely melt relatively quickly while in the throat. However, it may cause temporary discomfort to the dog."

If you're not sure about whether you should give your dog ice cubes, consult a vet. Or follow Korman's alternative tips for keeping your dog cool in summer.

Bring the pet into an air-conditioned room.

Water is your best friend. Take the dog to swim in a lake or pool or have it play in a small kids pool. Or sprinkle it with a water hose.

Make drinking water at or slightly lower than room temperature available as much as possible throughout the day.

Use fans to help increase the evaporation from panting, which naturally cools down the dog.

When you take your dog outside to walk or play, take frequent breaks and get into the shade.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.