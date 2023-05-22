Cat's Incredibly Long Meow Viewed 38 Million Times: 'He Will Be Heard'

A cat's seriously loud yell for food has been viewed more than 35 million times and left viewers in stitches.

The viral TikTok video features Sam, a small white and orange cat with a seriously loud voice.

In just eight seconds, Sam goes from silently trotting through the kitchen to letting out one of the longest yells ever.

"...damn Sam," said the owner and TikTok user @ollie.cdrdr alongside the video.

It isn't uncommon for cats to become quite demanding, just like another loud feline, Megs, who likes to yell at night.

A cat's meow is their way of letting you know what they want. The most common theory about meowing is that it is an adapted behavior cats developed around the time they were domesticated.

"Cats primarily communicate with each other with scent and with body language. [They] have little to verbally communicate with each other," Teresa Keiger, editor of Cat Talk magazine previously told Newsweek.

But as cats learned to communicate with their human companions, they have developed the meow. Understanding the human preference for vocal communication, cats learned to use their voice to indicate hunger, desire for attention or to let you know that it is play time.

A file photo of a cat meowing. The internet has been left in stitches at one cat's extra long meow for attention. esvetleishaya/Getty Images

Context is usually the best example of what a cat wants when they're hollering through the house. For example, a meowing cat in the kitchen is likely expecting food.

"That's a very long meow! Cats learn quickly that meowing gets attention and this meow is saying hurry up, I'm hungry so get to it," Anita Kelsey, a U.K. feline behaviorist and author of Let's Talk About Cats, told Newsweek.

Kelsey explained that a cat will often "escalate" its meow if it's not achieving the desired outcome quickly enough, and clearly in this case the owner was taking longer than the cat wished.

While the meow is certainty sure to attract some attention, Kelsey said it doesn't sound like a distressed meow: "Distress meowing is a totally different sound and is more deep and guttural—like a howl, so coming deep from the gut," she said.

In over 43,000 comments, people were obsessed with Sam's long meow.

One commenter said: "Bro is hollering like he pays rent," while another joked: "He will be heard."

"That's the longest meow I've ever heard," said another viewer.

One TikToker wrote: "He's just letting you know he's there, so you don't forget."

If you're looking to prevent unwanted vocal performances from your cat, Kelsey said there is really only one way to do it.

"Not responding to the constant nagging meowing is the only way to deter this behavior so the cat learns that the desired outcome they want is never going to be achieved," she said. "All cats meow when it's time for dinner and you are near to their food source. I wouldn't worry about this as it's natural.

"It would only become a problem if this type of crying is becoming disruptive, meaning throughout the day or through the night/early morning."

Newsweek reached out to @ollie.cdrdr via TikTok for comment.