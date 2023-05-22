Heartwarming

Owner Sets Up Pet Cam to Find Out Why Cat Screams Every Night: 'Crazy'

A woman who installed a pet cam to find the source of her cat's "nighttime screams" has made a wholesome discovery.

Katie Thomas, an artist from Yorkshire, England, became concerned when her senior cat Megs began yelling during the night, waking her up. So, she installed a pet cam to figure out why, with heartwarming results. "We discovered it's whenever we leave the toys out at night," Thomas told Newsweek. "She wants us to play."

Thomas shared the footage to TikTok, where it received more than 2.4 million views. In the clip, Megs is meowing loudly while chomping on a toy fish. Once her prey is subdued, she sits up and begins yowling even louder, and seems disgruntled by the lack of response from her snoozing owner.

Senior cat Megs yelling on petcam
Photos of Megs the senior cat yelling on the pet cam. The feline had a lot to say, her owner told Newsweek. Katie Thomas/@kxtalk

People returning to work post-lockdown led to a surge in pet-cam sales, according to Emergen Research. Anxious owners wanted to keep an eye on their pets as they returned to the office. Although many had safety in mind, pet cams have captured countless hilarious moments on camera.

"I found it quite funny and sweet as I'd never seen what she looked like screaming that loudly," Thomas said. "I also felt a little sorry, as she obviously just wants someone to pay attention or play with her when we're sleeping."

Megs the cat sitting on a stool
A photo of Megs sitting on a stool at home. Her owner told Newsweek that the senior cat just wanted someone to play with. Katie Thomas/@kxtalk

Thomas adopted Megs as a kitten, along with her litter mate Simba. She said Megs has always had a "crazy, playful side," but has chilled out in her old age.

"She is very sweet and loving and just loves hanging out and watching whatever you're doing," Thomas said. The owner added that she believes the screaming was due to Megs "wanting to show us what she managed to 'catch' for us.'"

"It only happens when there are toys left out," Thomas added. "I make sure I play with her more during the day now, and she often stays in my room at night, too."

Megs and her owner Katie Thomas
Photo of Megs and her owner, Katie Thomas, head to head. Thomas said the 19-year-old has always had a "crazy side," but is also loving and affectionate. Katie Thomas/@kxtalk

TikTok users found Megs' disgruntled howling adorable, with bryanna writing: "She's so cute i'm crying."

"Aww she wants you to come," posted herblackdiamondrose, while ningennoh commented: "They miss you at night."

"She caught you a meal. What a lovely baby," wrote MommaBuckshot, while Aimee Larsen added: "She's proud of herself." "She wants accolades," agreed katymustang20.

"She thinks you're missing prime hunting time by sleeping," wrote Rewber McDoober, while OrgoneGrinder posted that Megs was "singing the song of her people."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC