Internet in Stitches As Cat Attempts 'World Record for Longest Meow'

A video of a cat emitting an unusually long "meow" has gone viral on TikTok, where it had received 9.9 million views at the time of writing.

The clip was shared from @phineasthecat, the TikTok account of a cat called Phineas in Sydney, Australia that was born with cerebellar hypoplasia. This is a condition where the cerebellum of the brain, which controls fine motor skills, balance and coordination, hasn't developed properly.

A caption posted with the video reads: "Phin's cerebellar hypoplasia certainly doesn't diminish his confidence!!!"

A message overlaid on the clip says, "Setting the record for the world's longest meow," with the camera panning towards a bedroom.

A stock image show a cat with its mouth wide open and teeth showing.

A long meow can be heard in the background before a ginger cat is seen sitting on a bed. The feline lets out three shorter meows before the clip ends.

While there is no treatment for cerebellar hypoplasia, the poster says our feline friend is "not in any pain and he's a happy cat!" in another TikTok post.

Phineas' drawn out meow may have been an expression of happiness. According to a May 2021 WebMD article reviewed by veterinarian Amy Flowers, cats meow to greet their owners and this can be viewed as them "saying they are happy to see you."

When a cat's meowing turns into "a high-pitched, drawn out howl-yowl," it is known as caterwauling, veterinarian Lynn Buzhardt noted in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

Caterwauling is a "disturbing" sound that is "a cross between a yowl, a howl, and a whine," Buzhardt said.

The veterinarian said: "It is melodic and melodramatic. It's persistent. It means 'Pay attention! Something is up!'"

There can be a range of reasons for a cat's repeated meowing or caterwauling according to VCA and WebMD:

Physical illness: Various conditions and diseases can cause a cat to make excessive vocalizations, such as an overactive thyroid or kidney disease. Some cats also experience cognitive decline or disorientation with age, which can see them caterwauling.

Danger: Buzhardt said cats are territorial, so they may caterwaul if a stranger comes inside their "protected perimeter."

Stress or anxiety: Cats don't like change and may get anxious or stressed when a new person joins the family or their owner leaves them alone in the house.

Hunger: Some felines might be signaling they want food and some might even meow every time a person enters a kitchen, according to WebMD.

Attention-seeking: "Even the most aloof cat may sometimes crave your attention," Buzhardt said. Caterwauling is a way to get you to respond.

Mating call: A female cat makes "strange noises" when they're ready to reproduce to alert male cats, who also "yowl" when they smell a feline in heat.

The viral video featuring Phineas has left TikTokers in stitches, with many commenting on the apparent "r" sound at the beginning of Phineas' meows.

Hoekage said: "Those aren't meows, they are reows."

"He can roll his r's better than I ever could," @froggieze said, while a user called Alex said: "That boy's got some lungs."

User @xleoniexxxxxx added: "My cat does this! He will do one really long one until he sees me, then starts with the multiple meows as loud as he can whilst taking me to his wants."

