Cat's Insanely Loud Meow Has Internet in Stitches: 'We Believe He Is Deaf'

An indisputably loud cat named Donut has left the internet in stitches after causing a racket in a TikTok video.

The video, posted by @A_Cat_Called_Donut, shows the cat's "paw-rents" howling in laughter after hearing their cat whining at a comically loud volume for attention.

Donut's owners believe that his loud shrieks can be attributed to a hearing impairment.

Donut and his owner Petra are based in England and the viral video, which can be seen here, has quickly amassed over 20.7 million views since it was first posted to the social media platform on January 6.

"Donut is 10 months old and a Siberian," Petra told Newsweek.

"He has always meowed and was very vocal as a kitten, but as he grows, his meows get louder as he gets bigger. We didn't realize he was deaf until he was about four months old," she added.

The TikTok video aptly bears the caption: "Donut the cat is very VERY loud. We believe it is because he is deaf and doesn't realize. P.S. he is fine he just wants some attention".

Donut's audience has expressed amusement at his hilariously loud antics.

"The fact that they try to hold in their laugh so that their DEAF CAT can't hear them," one user commented under the post.

"My partner has a deaf cat, and he does the same [thing] but at like 1AM," another added.

How to Spot Deafness in Pets

While Donut's owner has yet to confirm whether the white cat has been diagnosed with a hearing impairment by a professional, the condition is not uncommon in pets.

Head veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care, Patrik Holmboe, told Newsweek: "Deafness in both cats and dogs is quite interesting. How the deafness is spotted really comes down to the degree of deafness—full versus partial—and the alertness of the observer".

According to Holmboe, the obvious signs that owners should keep in mind when scouring for clues as to their pets' hearing capability would be poor responses to auditory cues.

The Dutch vet acknowledged that this is easier said than done.

"This can be very difficult to assess, especially if an animal is only partially deaf. They might come across as just being stubborn," Holmboe added.

Holmboe went on to tell Newsweek: "The primary test of deafness is called the Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response, in which noises are played to each ear, and the response of the brain is monitored via sensors attached to the skin of the head".

Holmboe concluded that deafness is much more of an issue in dogs than cats.

"This is due to the fact that deaf puppies are much more difficult to train, and deafness makes dogs much less able to respond to dangerous aspects of the outdoors while indoor cats generally require very little training and have very little danger to fear," he said.

Donut's owner opened up to Newsweek about how she came to recognize his potential hearing impairment.

"We noticed that he didn't react to any sound, wasn't bothered with toys with bells, could sleep through loud noises, and loved the vacuum," said Petra.

"He's a very lovable cat, loves to cuddle, and is happiest when we're both on the couch next to him. He likes to play, and if we don't play with him, he starts to get crabby. So we always make sure to play with him every day," she added.

Deaf cats are generally very adaptable and can maintain a good quality of life. To help a cat with hearing loss deal with their disability there are a few things that owners can do, like ensuring that whenever they approach their pet, they do so with heavy footsteps so that they can pick up the vibrations on the floor. Owners can also touch the bedding beside the cat rather than touching them directly while they are sleeping.

