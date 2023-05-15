Cat Being 'Argumentative' With Woman on Her Doorstep Delights Internet

An "argumentative" cat has left the internet in stitches after a video of the feline wailing on a woman's porch went viral on social media last week.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Thursday by the house owner under the username Jacglobalinc, aka Justina A Collins, the gray cat can be seen, and very much heard, intensely caterwauling at the OP.

The woman, who in a later video explained that she can't keep the cat because she has pets of her own, can be heard saying to it: "You can say whatever you want to say, you're at the wrong house! You have to go! Don't you ever come up near my house no more! I have my own pets! We didn't ask for you! You better get off my porch!"

A stock image shows a cat meowing. A stray cat being "argumentative" with a woman, seemingly asking to be let in, has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "OMG!!! I have never [seen] this before!!!! This cat is really argumentative!!! LIKE!!! What in the WORLD!! It HAS TO GOOOOOOOOOO!"

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a cat's meow is their way of communicating with people. They may meow for many reasons, to say hello, to ask for things or to tell us when something's wrong. Moreover, adult cats don't actually meow at each other, just at people.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting users from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 16.2 million views and 4 million likes on the platform.

One user, Shawn, said: "I had a cat that followed me around. Came out of nowhere we never have cats in my neighborhood. I've been taking care of the cat for almost two years."

Lablaquewilliams joked: "He said, 'little Timmy is stuck in the well, he needs help."

A user called Michelle said: "Ma'am he got BEEF with you."

Super Sam added: "I will take him in if he keeps coming back. He's desperate! I have room."

Another user, Monique Eichstadt, commented: "Aww let him in, he's scared and lost."

And Biñas DP said: "Please anyone with a good heart can help this cat."

Joninho was less sympathetic, perhaps perturbed by the somewhat disturbing sound the cat was making, writing: "That right there is an agent of darkness."

Newsweek reached out to Justina Collins for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.