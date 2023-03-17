Cat's Method of Teaching Rescue Dog Her 'Boundaries' Caught on Camera

A cat called Woods has left the internet in stitches after a video of her teaching her new canine brother her boundaries went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Thursday by the pets' owner, under the username Koepkaandseve, Woods can be seen slapping the dog called Seve repeatedly to teach him about personal space. Eventually, she opens up to him, as he learns how to approach her, and she shows him some love.

The post comes with a caption that reads: "My 2-year-old cat teaching my rescue dog her boundaries. He just learned that some things just take time, patience, and lots of work."

The owner also wrote: "We work every day with Seve on his relationships with all of our animals. We have a total of 5. All of them have learned to work and live together as a pack. Seve truly loves and cares about each of them. It is wonderful to see all of our rescues living together and forming bonds."

Despite popular culture saying otherwise, dogs and cats can peacefully live together and even become friends, although their relationship will probably not be love at first sight.

According to AKC Reunite, introducing a new dog to your cat can be a very stressful experience for them. You have to do it gradually and in a way that is smooth and stress-free.

AKC Reunite suggests planning this in advance. Make sure your cat has a safe space, with food, water and litter, to go to when they get too stressed out. Allow your cat to sniff the dog toys and items a few weeks before introducing the canine.

The AKC Reunite website says: "On the day the new dog arrives, put your cat in his/her special safe place and close the door. For the first few hours, your cat will remain in the room while your dog explores the house. Play with your dog vigorously to tire him/her.

"Next, put your dog outside or in a separate room and allow your cat to explore the house without seeing the dog, but being able to smell the dog's presence. This gives your cat the chance to smell where the dog has been. Let your cat wander around in the house for a few hours until he/she seems relaxed."

When it's time for your pets to see each other for the first time, the AKC Reunite website suggests using a screen door as a barrier between the two. Feed both animals on either side of the screen, while reassuring them at the same time.

"Your cat will likely growl or hiss at your dog; this [is] a normal fear response. Give your pets plenty of hours of observing each other on either side of the screen. If either party shows overt signs of aggression, stop the interaction," the website adds.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 335,000 views and more than 24,000 likes.

One TikTok user, Kelley Sisco, commented: "This Boy , got the patience of Jesus himself." And Amanda Ryan wrote: "This is our cat and Husky! They love each other but some days the Husky pushes those boundaries!"

User toomuch6936 joked that "dog is playing the long game one day will just eat the cat during cuddles."

Courtney Arnold posted: "Imma teach my Mom my boundaries this way." And Kara Lynn wrote: "The persistence."

Another user, Bri, commented: "Good boi. Good cat. I have a rescue (currently sleeping on the end of the bed) looks just like yours. Except the tail. Oh 2 cats and three dogs." And Krystin Hoppel posted: "My dog is still getting beat up after 3+ years! But he doesn't care lol."

Essaay1 wrote: "My cat trained my new dog not to run behind her! So my dog makes sure to walk & not crowd her."

Kimberly added: "How long did it take cause I'm going on month 5 of smack dog & then run so dog chases kitty..." And SKar05 joked: "You realize you have Scooby Doo right?"

Newsweek reached out to Koepkaandseve for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.