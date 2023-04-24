On the Internet

Cat's Reaction to Snow After Remembering He Hates It Caught on Video

By
A video of a cat's seemingly annoyed reaction to snow has won him the praise of many online.

In a post uploaded to the Reddit group Catswhoyell, which features content about cats, user Malou105 explained their cat was not impressed by the snow.

The clip, filmed in northern Sweden in March, showed a white cat walking on a snowy driveway. The kitty could be heard making loud cries as it stood and looked at its surroundings.

The clip was captioned: "Found this video of my cat from a month ago, he was not a fan of the snow."

a white cat in the snow
A split image of the white cat in the snow. The cat did not like being in the snow. u/Malou105

Malou105 told Newsweek: "He really doesn't like snow but he really wants to be outside haha. So, when he goes out he complains a lot."

Most cats do not enjoy cold weather and prefer to be warm and snug indoors, according to the U.K.-based veterinary group Medivet.

The group said: "If it's snowing, cats will opt for staying indoors, so you don't need to worry about them getting too cold.

"However, if yours is the curious and adventurous type despite the weather conditions, you'll need to keep an eye on them during freezing and snowy weather and limit the amount of time they spend outside.

"Always provide a warm, comfortable place for them to return home to with plenty of fresh water to keep them hydrated."

Found this video of my cat from a month ago, he was not a fan of the snow
by u/Malou105 in Catswhoyell

Since the post was shared on Wednesday, April 19, many have commented with delight and humor.

Reddit user tsidaysi said: "Look. I know I am white but this here is overkill." Constant-Brush5402 added: "Kitty says 'save me from my bad life choices.'"

BrutusGregori shared a comment from the perspective of the cat: "Go away snow. No one likes you." TheSaltyReddittor also took the perspective of the cat with the comment: "Daaad, my feet hurt."

According to the 2019-2020 national pet owners survey carried out by the American Pet Products Association, about 85 million American families, or 68 percent of households, own some type of pet. A little over a quarter of households own a cat. There are more than 58 million pet cats in the U.S. as well as up to 100 million self-sufficient feral cats.

The same survey found that Americans also spend about $99 billion on their pets and pet products every year.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

