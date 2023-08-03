Tech & Science

Cave Lion or Cave Bear? Ice Age Animal Puzzles Archaeologists

By
A missing fragment of a famous Ice Age figurine discovered 20 years ago has been unearthed, presenting some puzzling questions for archaeologists.

During excavations at the Hohle Fels cave in Schelklingen, Germany, archaeologists uncovered a piece of an ivory figurine, carved 35,000 years ago, according to a statement released last week.

After closer inspection, researchers realized it was actually part of a famous ornament that was recovered in 1999. The figurine was at first believed to be a horse, but now scientists think differently.

Ice age figure
A picture shows the entirety of the figure, with all the fragments. The discovery has changed scientists' view of what the figure represents. University of Tübingen

The new fragment, when fitted to the existing figurine, seems to depict an entirely different animal.

"We still cannot identify the animal species depicted with certainty, but it could be a cave lion or a cave bear," team lead Professor Nicholas Conard, from the Department of Prehistory and Quaternary Ecology at the University of Tübingen, said in the statement. "The figurine now has a massive body, shows the typical pronounced bear hump at shoulder height and presents itself in a posture that could imitate the trotting gait of a bear."

There have been many important archaeological finds at the Hohle Fels. Most of the discoveries are early forms of prehistoric art, such as figurines and musical instruments. It's part of a larger network of caves in the Swabian Jura. Art and other discoveries from the caves suggest they provided shelter for Ice Age humans about 33,000 to 43,000 years ago.

Conard said Ice Age figurines in general tend to be difficult to identify, "especially when they are preserved in such fragmentary form."

"It therefore makes sense to look extra carefully for the missing parts of this animal in the years to come," he said.

Ice age figure
A picture shows the newly discovered figurine in caves dating back to the Ice Age. The area has provided a lot of interesting discoveries. University of Tübingen

Five pieces of this particular fragment have been recovered over the years. The new find is just 1.57 inches long.

There are several delicate features on the fragment, including engraved line patterns on the side, which appeared to show the animals shoulder and thorax.

Read more

"This figure shows us and our visitors like no other that the archaeological work is never finished," Dr. Stefanie Kölbl, managing director of the Prehistoric Museum in Blaubeuren, also a branch of the Archaeological State Museum and a research museum of the University of Tübingen, said in the statement. "It's fascinating to see the excavators at work there with magnifying glasses and tweezers, and even more fascinating to realize that somehow nothing seems to be lost over this long, long time."

Many unique animals lived during the Ice Age. Other than bears and cave lions, the period saw famous creatures such as the mammoth and saber-toothed cats roaming the land. Finding these figurines can teach scientists more about notable species during that time.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Ice Age? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
