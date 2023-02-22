Which Shows Has CBS Renewed? Fate of 'NCIS', 'CSI: Vegas' and More Revealed

Network television shows strive to gain and maintain a regular spot on a channel, and fans are always keen to know the future of their favorite programs.

Well, CBS has heard and answered, as the network announced the plans for many of its shows on Tuesday, February 21, including hits like NCIS and the reality show Survivor.

Here is everything that we know so far about the CBS' plans for the future.

On February 21 it was confirmed that news program 60 Minutes had been renewed, as has the network's most watched drama, NCIS, which will be back for Season 21.

Other shows renewed included The Amazing Race, NCIS: Hawai'i, Survivor, Tough as Nails, Lingo and the network's true crime show 48 Hours.

These shows join programs that were given an early renewal by CBS, including Fire Country, Young Sheldon, Ghosts,The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

In a statement, CBS Entertainment chief Amy Reisenbach said: "This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming.

"It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall."

Programs with a future in the balance include Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T. and East New York, as CBS has yet to reveal whether these shows have been renewed for new seasons.

In January 2023, it was revealed that CBS program NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending with its 14th season, with the NCIS spinoff airing its swansong on May 14.

In a statement released at the time, per Entertainment Weekly, Reisenbach said: "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our line-up with characters who were a joy to watch.

"It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."