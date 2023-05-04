Celebrity Chef Reveals What She Gets A-List Clients in $1500 Erewhon Haul

Brooke "Chef Bae" Baevsky is a private chef to more than 40 celebrities in New York and Los Angeles. They range from Oscar-winning A-list actors and Grammy Award-winning artists to "NBA and NFL athletes, the most spoken-about royals in the world and a vice president," she told Newsweek.

According to Baevsky, the prices for some of the specialty products she buys from Erewhon Market—Hollywood's favorite high-end grocery chain where the likes of Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Andrew Garfield and Cara Delevingne reportedly shop—range from $50 to $1,000 per item.

But, have you ever wondered what a celebrity's regular grocery list might look like? Steaks costing $600, truffles at $200 per ounce, and a $30 gallon of "hyper-oxygenated" water are among the most expensive items that this private chef to the stars has bought for her celebrity clients.

In a viral video shared earlier this month from her TikTok account (@ChefBae), which had 1.2 million views, the private chef revealed what $1,500 got her on a trip to Erewhon for a celebrity client. She spent $400 on just "a ton" of water alone, from the Ophora brand, according to the video.

The chef explained that Ophora water costs $30 per gallon and "some of my clients swear by it."

Baevsky said: "The added oxygen is claimed to provide health benefits, including aiding exercise recovery, flushing toxins out of the body and improving alcohol metabolism."

The chef also frequently has ingredients from across the world shipped overnight, from tropical fish and grass-fed steaks to caviar and truffles.

The Most Expensive Items Celebrities Have Requested

Below are some of the most expensive supplements and other food items that Baevsky has purchased from Erewhon for some of her celebrity clients.

Steaks $600 (3 T-bone steaks)

Caviar ($500 for 5 servings)

Truffles ($200 per oz.)

Earth Broth supplement from HealthForce Superfoods ($50 for 16 oz.)

Golden milk turmeric powder supplement from Ora Organic ($40 for 12.9 oz)

Macambo beans from Imlak'esh Organics ($40 for 14 oz.)

Sea moss gel supplement from Erewhon ($40 for 16 oz.)

Water from Ophora ($30 per gallon)

Drinkable hyaluronic acid supplement from NeoCell ($25 for 16 oz.)

Sprouted paleo breads from Breadblok ($25 per loaf, around 925 grams)

Fulvic acid supplement from blk. ($25 for 2 oz.)

Partnering with 'World Famous Trainers And Nutritionists' To Meet The Celebrities Specific Needs

After obtaining a dual degree in product development and food science from Syracuse University in upstate New York, Baevsky later became one of the world's "first graduates of a holistic nutrition culinary school program," according to the chef.

She was "a healthy recipe developer" for companies such as Starbucks, Freshly, Nestlé and Panera Bread. She then began taking private clients in 2019, while living in New York City developing meal prototypes for a national delivery service.

Baevsky specializes in "food for all," catering to dietary needs and restrictions with "delicious, healthy and social-media-worthy food."

The chef said her background in food science and holistic nutrition has placed her in an ideal position to partner with "world-famous trainers and nutritionists" and help meet a celebrity client's specific health and wellness needs.

Baevsky added if a nutritionist says "I need a low-inflammatory, no nightshade [vegetables, such as potatoes, peppers and eggplants, which are edible parts of flowering plants from the Solanaceae family], high-protein diet for my client in the NFL," she knows "exactly how to structure a custom meal plan" according to these requirements.

