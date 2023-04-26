'Wheel of Fortune' Audience Bursts Into Laughter Over Hilarious Guess

A clip of a series of hilarious gaffes during a celebrity edition of Wheel of Fortune has gone viral after resurfacing on TikTok.

Comedian Luenell and actors Mary Lynn Rajskub and Paul Scheer appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on November 13, 2022.

They were tasked with solving a puzzle in the "fun & games" category in the prize puzzle round.

Vanna White (L) and Pat Sajak inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A resurfaced clip of 'Wheel of Fortune has gone viral on TikTok. Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America

After a few spins, Rajskub was left with the letters, "T H R I L L I _ _ _ A T E R _ L I _ E _," and she hilariously guessed "thrilling caterpillar," leaving her competitors and the audience in stitches.

The turn then went to Scheer who decided not to spin and tried to guess the answer.

He went for "thrilling waterslide," but was also incorrect, leaving it up to Luenell to try her luck.

She decided to spin and chose the letters "w" and "g," but then mistakenly repeated Scheer's answer, leaving him to put his hands to his face in frustration.

So when it was up to Rajskub again, she decided to spin and Scheer could be heard chanting "bankrupt," hoping it would skip back to him again.

Rajskub did not get a bankrupt but managed to bomb out after selecting the letter "m."

Host Pat Sajak then asked Scheer if he would be keen to solve the puzzle without spinning when it came back around to his turn.

"Yes I would Pat," Scheer replied, before solving the puzzle with the answer, "thrilling waterslides."

Realizing their gaffe, Luenell laughed out loud and Rajskub exclaimed, "you can add an 's?'"

The clip posted to TikTok has had 2 million views and was captioned: "If this is not the craziest Wheel of Fortune moment."

Fans in the comments agreed and expressed their disbelief at the celebrities' mistakes.

"Sitting here screaming waterSLIDES," wrote one person.

Another added: "How did nobody guess an s at the beginning of the round."

And a third wrote: "I would have to exit the stage if I was one of the other contestants."

The resurfaced clip comes after Wheel of Fortune fans were left impressed at a contestant's ability to quickly guess a puzzle.

Cody Horton, a respiratory therapist at Tampa General Hospital in Florida, made it to the bonus round and had to guess an event with only five of his 11 letter choices appearing on the board.

Sajak explained Horton only had 10 seconds to guess what the event was with only "BRIE_ _ _ _ER _ _T_ _E" spelt out in front of him.

Cody only needed a fraction of that time and guessed the answer was "brief power outage," as Sajak opened the gold bonus round envelope to reveal the Floridian had won a Ford Escape SUV.