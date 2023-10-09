Heartwarming

Internet Loves 'Center of Attention' Dog Dancing With Owners on Wedding Day

The first dance is an important moment for most newlyweds, but one couple's dog wasn't going to let his owners take all of the limelight.

On October 6, Taylor Knudson, whose TikTok username is @tayandpeeks, shared the moment that her pet stole the spotlight and joined her and her husband on the dance floor. The dog can be seen standing on his hind legs and placing a paw on each owner. Within seconds, he is lifted by Knudson, and the trio continue dancing.

Wouldnt have been the same without him making it all about himself 🤍🤍🤍#backyardwedding #2023bride #weddingtiktok #dogsoftiktok

So far, the video has amassed more than 4.5 million views. The text layered over the adorable clip reads: "When your dog is used to being the center of attention."

The clip captioned: "Wouldn't have been the same without him making it all about himself," has racked up almost 740,000 likes, at the time of writing.

But owners inviting their pets to their wedding isn't anything unusual. In fact, newlyweds would probably feel weird if their dogs didn't attend. After all, the ceremony is all about celebrating with their nearest and dearest.

Newlyweds with dog
Newlyweds sit on the grass with their pet dog. A similar pet has recently gone viral on TikTok after joining his owners on the dance floor. beorm/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A 2022 poll of 2,000 dog owners, commissioned by Amazon Handmade and conducted by OnePoll, found that 93 percent feel that, because a dog is part of the family, pets should be involved at the wedding.

Nine percent would even have their dog as their best man, and the most popular roles for dogs on the big day were as ring bearer (50 percent), flower girl (17 percent) and page boy (13 percent).

The survey also found that couples would be willing to spend an average of $75 to get their pets ready for the big day.

One couple invited in 2022 not one, not two, but nine dogs to their wedding, and one served as best man. Another owner also had a groom-and-dog dance with his Labrador.

Knudson has been praised online by thousands of TikTok users, one comment with 24,000 likes reading: "I love how she didn't care about her dress and just scooped her baby up. What a beautiful moment."

Another popular comment read: "Aww I love how you picked him up and made him a part of the slow dance."

"If my future wife doesn't pickup our fur baby to join in on the first dance like this I'm getting an annulment," posted another user.

Some people have even been reduced to tears, with another user commenting: "This made me cry, awe. That's the sweetest ever! I love dogs and love."

Newsweek reached out to @tayandpeeks for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

