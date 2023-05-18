Groom Has Father-Dog Dance With Labrador at Wedding: 'Stole the Show'

A yellow Labrador has impressed wedding guests with a special dance alongside the groom, and the video has gone viral.

Rosy the dog had a ball strutting her stuff to the ABBA hit "Dancing Queen" in the arms of her human dad, while the bride and their assembled guests looked on.

A clip of the "father-dogter" dance was posted to TikTok under the handle @rosybosythelab and has been watched over 245,000 times. "Best day ever," a caption reads. "My pawrents got married, and I got to dance with Daddy!"

Photos of Rosy the Labrador enjoying her special dance at the wedding. The happy couple's beloved canine stole the show and charmed TikTok users. rosybosythelab

In 2022, a study found nearly two-thirds of people would have their canine involved in their wedding day. The poll of 2,000 dog owners, commissioned by Amazon Handmade and conducted by OnePoll, found that 60 percent already knew someone who had their dog at their wedding.

The most popular roles for dogs at weddings were ring-bearer (50 percent), flower girl (17 percent), and page boy (13 percent). Nine percent would even enlist their dog to serve as best man. There have been plenty of notable instances of dogs getting involved in their owners' nuptials.

One dog trainer had all nine of his canines attend their wedding in 2022, with one of his pets serving as best man, minus the speech, of course.

In another instance in February, one dog present for his owner's wedding started crying as they walked down the aisle. There have even been instances of cats playing a part in proceedings: a feline-loving bride posed for a special series of pictures alongside her pet.

Rosy didn't have a role as such in her owner's wedding, but the decision to include her in a dance suggests she's more like a member of the family than simply a beloved pet.

The decision to have Rosy take center stage won plenty of support on social media. One TikTok user wrote that they were "definitely doing this" with their dog when they got married. A second posted, "That may be the sweetest thing I have ever seen," while another commented: "Look at that face! Those eyes! She finally has her moment."

Elsewhere, a fellow canine fan wrote, "dogs are family," with another left close to tears posting, "I'm not crying." Some commented that Rosy "stole the show," while others felt the dance was simply "perfection."

Newsweek has contacted Rosy's owners on TikTok messages for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.