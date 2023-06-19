Who Is Chad Doerman? Video Shows Ohio Dad Accused of Executing Three Sons

Bodycam footage was released over the weekend showing the moment that Ohio police arrested Chad Doerman, who is suspected of shooting and killing his three sons.

Doerman, 32, was arrested June 15, at a property on Laurel Lindale Road in the Monroe Township, Ohio, and has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to a press release by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the property that day after receiving a phone call from a woman claiming that her "babies had been shot." Prosecutors said the three children were discovered by first responders lying in the yard of a home.

Image of Chad Doerman provided by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office. He is accused of shooting and killing his three sons. Clermont County Sheriff's Office

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the identities of the children, but stated that they were brothers aged 3, 4 and 7. Attempts at life-saving measures were unsuccessful and all three children died.

Doerman was arraigned on June 16 and his bond was set at $20 million, the highest in county history.

"This is by far the most sickening, horrifying crime I have seen. I can only imagine the terror these little boys felt and experienced as their father, their protector, was murdering them," Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said during the arraignment.

Prosecutors said that Doerman lined his three children up before killing them with a rifle. Court documents state that Doerman "confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of victims involved for several months," according to local news outlet 9WCPO.

The bodycam footage, released on Saturday, showed two officers exiting their vehicles and attempting to communicate with Doerman. They repeatedly shouted for the suspect to walk towards them with his hands raised, he failed to comply and remained sitting outside the property.

With guns drawn, police approached Doerman and continued to instruct him, noticing a rifle placed next to him.

The footage then showed officers apprehending Doerman and putting him in handcuffs. Doerman appeared to be calm and did not resist being restrained. While one officer contained Doerman, the other appeared to attend to the three victims.

This video contains some profanity.

"At 4:15 p.m. on June 15, 2023, the Clermont County Communication Center received a 911 call from an unknown female who was screaming that 'her babies had been shot,'" the sheriff's office said in the press release.

"At 4:18 p.m., a second 911 call was made to the Communication Center from a passerby (driving on the road), who reported that a female juvenile was seen running down the road stating that 'her father was killing everyone.'"

This girl was later identified as Doerman's daughter, according to a CBS News report. In the bodycam footage, the suspect alludes to this by saying that his "daughter ran to the fire department, it is my stepdaughter."

The mother of the three children, a 34-year-old woman whose identity has not yet been released, was also found with a gunshot wound. The gunshot was to her hand and was not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect's father, 59-year-old Keith Doerman, has also spoken about the incident and said the triple murder was "just terrible."

"[He] just snapped. I could tell in his eyes he's hollow inside. That wasn't Chad standing at the arraignment that was not him," Keith Doerman said according to a different 9WCPO report.

"I don't know if it was financial, I don't know if it was mental, I don't know if it was work-related. I don't know. I can't talk to him."

The suspect's father also defended him and said that while he is angry at him, he remembers him being a "super father."

"He wasn't that type of person. He was a fun-loving guy. He was a good kid. It's awful. I can't handle this no more."

Newsweek has contacted the Clermont County Sheriff's Office via its website for comment.