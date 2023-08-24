Woman Who Went to Europe With 'Cheating' Boyfriend Creates Shocking Video

A video of a man whose girlfriend went ahead with their planned trip through Europe despite knowing he's "been cheating" on her has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on July 31 by Bdazzle (@iknow_girl) and had 1.1 million views at the time of writing.

The original poster told Newsweek: "I took this video while in Europe this summer from the end of May to end of July," declining to reveal any personal details or other information.

In a caption shared with the video, the post wrote: "Went on a 9 week Europe trip with my bf [boyfriend] who has been cheating on me our whole relationship [because] I found out the day before and didn't want to lose thousands of dollars in cancellation fees!"

Three screengrabs from a TikTok video each showing the same man standing against three different outdoor backdrops in Europe. A video of a man whose girlfriend joined him on their planned European trip despite knowing he's "been cheating" on her has gone viral on TikTok. Bdazzle @iknow_girl on TikTok

The footage shows various images of the boyfriend, whose face is blurred out, posing outside different European sights, while a hand holds up a different note in the foreground of every shot.

The financial concerns of the girlfriend in the viral clip are understandable as affordability has been stopping many Americans from being able to go on vacation, according to a survey by Bankrate, a financial services company, published in April.

The study found that 58 percent of those unlikely to take a summer vacation in 2023 said they can't afford it. More than half (62 percent) of those who can't afford a summer vacation this year said it's due to inflation or rising prices.

According to the notes shared in the viral clip, the woman and her boyfriend have been dating for a year and a half and "6 months in" he told her that he "loved" her.

The couple moved in together and "started planning for our future" and "he did all the things to make me feel loved and appreciated," subsequent notes in the video say.

"But he would often take trips to screw other women behind my back," another note reads, as the boyfriend is seen standing against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In a later comment, the girlfriend said she found about her boyfriend's alleged cheating after she "saw some messages between him and his buddy who he travels with to take these f*** trips with!"

The boyfriend allegedly "acted like he cared for me and loved me when he was really playing me," another message in the video explains, as the man stands near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

"He doesn't know that I know he's cheating on me," as the boyfriend is seen in London, standing on Westminster Bridge, against the backdrop of the Big Ben clock tower and the Houses of Parliament.

"So after this, I'm breaking up with him," another message continued, as the man poses against the backdrop of London's Tower Bridge.

"You can never build a kingdom with someone who still craves attention from the village," reads a note across a black screen as the clip ends.

TikTok users were amazed by how the woman went ahead with the trip and put the clip together.

Asked how she managed to explain what the notes she was holding up were about, the original poster said in a later comment: "I told him I was making a reel of all the sweet things he's done for me and it will be a surprise at the end of the trip!"

Manifest Best (ONLY BACKUP) wondered: "You had to be intimate on the trip to keep up the facade? cuz that would be impossible for me." The girlfriend said: "Ya I made up a lot of excuses hahaha."

Asked how she revealed to her now ex-boyfriend that she knew about his alleged cheating, in a later comment, the original said: "I sent him this reel when I got back home since he extended the trip with his buddy to go to more places in Europe! Of course to f*** other women!"

She added: "I also sent him a long breakup message with the reel!"

Several TikTokers shared messages of support for the girlfriend.

User sarah.codak noted: "9 weeks is a longggggg time," and the original poster replied: "Yes but it went by fast surprisingly."

Emilyyyy agreed, writing: "9 weeks holding that in, damn that's rough. hope you're doing okay now!" The original poster replied: "I'm hurting but healing all at the same time! I'll be ok with time."

Yve Hernandez said: "I'm so sorry this happened... but at least you didn't waste 10 years with him!" The original poster replied: "Yes, so glad for that! Lessons learned, memories made, now for the healing to start so I can move on."

Little Miss Feminist said: "You deserve an Oscar for keeping it together." The original replied: "Thank u it was extremely hard he knew something was off, but he never suspected this!"

User lkkutzy noted: "This took a dark turn. I thought this was [a] 'I know he's proposing' post..."

Franky Gems said: "I've never respected someone more! The strength this took!..."

User rocky road wrote: "This is epic. You're an icon."

Do you have a travel-related video or story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.