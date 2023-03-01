Woman's Response to Catching Boyfriend Cheating Applauded: 'Play It Cool'

A furious woman's response to catching her partner cheating is being praised by Mumsnet users.

Sharing her story with the parenting site's Am I Being Unreasonable? (AIBU) forum, user Tothemoonandbackx explained she'd discovered her boyfriend's affair after mixing up their phones.

"So my lying, cheating.....now (not that he knows it yet) EX is snoring away beside me," she wrote.

"We have the same make and model of phone, and I'd plugged mine in earlier to charge. I didn't realize he'd taken mine out to charge his [phone] up while I was in the shower."

Believing her boyfriend's phone to be hers, she was confused by a notification on the screen. It was from a woman she didn't recognize, so she read the message.

"[She was] talking about how amazing their kiss was," the poster continued.

"Completely baffled, I soon realized it was his phone. Turns out not only have they shared this amazing kiss, but they've also spent nights together while he's been away at work."

Although angry and heartbroken by the revelations, Tothemoonandbackx decided to "play it cool."

"I've set his screen saver to the last message she sent, so there's no way he can deny it," she said.

"I'm waiting for him to eventually see it in the morning. Am I crazy, or do I wake him up and kick him out now?????"

Mumsnet users loved the woman's petty approach to her partner's infidelity, calling it "brilliant" and "amazing."

What To Do if You Catch Your Partner Cheating

Although most people would say adultery is a dealbreaker, a recent poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies discovered that one in five U.S. adults have been unfaithful at some point.

Infidelity may be common, but it's no less devastating when your partner cheats.

If it happens to you, Angelika Koch—relationship and break-up expert at dating app Taimi—recommends taking a step back, so you don't do something you'll regret in the long run.

"Before you react, ask yourself if this is a relationship you still want to be a part of," she told Newsweek.

"Once you have decided on the direction you want to take, it's important to talk to them in a calm manner."

If you decide you want to end the relationship, be direct and don't let them try to change your mind. If you believe your romance is worth saving, then your partner needs to be willing to work to regain your trust.

"Talk to them about how the cheating impacted you and what you'll need from them moving forward to help you heal," Koch said.

If your partner denies the allegations, tell them so. Koch suggests: "I don't appreciate your continued dishonesty. We both know the truth and denial won't change that."

"Be honest with yourself and your partner," Koch said. "To allow you to move forward in the healthiest way."

'Well Done'

Mumsnet users applauded Tothemoonandbackx's response to her boyfriend's infidelity, with MajesticWhine calling it a "nice touch."

"I don't know how you could wait," they said. "What a b******."

"Yesss Op well done," agreed Heddaga.

"The look on his face will be a picture for sure!" said Blabkablanamechangagain.

"Sorry to see your world being turned upside down, [but] enjoy seeing the lying p**** turn into a muttering, stuttering mess when he sees that screen saver," wrote Northernsouloldies.

"Can you make it his social media profile pic as well??" suggested Toffeeappler.

Others advised the poster to take screenshots and send them to herself as backup evidence.

"So sorry this is happening to you OP," said PopGoesTheProsecco. "Hope you've sent the evidence to your own phone too as cheaters are often also class 1 gaslighters."

"Take screen shots of everything," agreed brightare. "Mainly so you can show other people what he's like."

Weallhaveavoice wrote: "Save all the messages, wake him up and chuck him out."

Fraaahnces commented: "I'd also send all evidence to mutual friends so he can't try and make you look like an idiot."

In an update in the comments, Tothemoonandbackx said she had taken multiple screenshots of the text conversation and sent them to her phone, and she was excited to see "the confused look on his face when his alarm goes off soon."

"[I want to] watch him squirm, then off he can f*** [off]," she said. "To think I wasted years on that piece of s***."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

