Incredible Moment Cat and Dog Strike Same Pose in Photo: 'Adorable Idiots'

The incredible moment a cat and dog strike the same cheeky pose has left the internet in stitches.

The popular picture captioned: "I didn't notice that they had their tongues sticking out until afterward," has received over 41,000 upvotes since it was posted by @Sweaty-Camera-7801 on December 31.

Cooper, the nine-year-old tabby cat, and labrador retriever Savannah are looking directly into the camera while pulling the same face.

Speaking to Newsweek, the poster, who didn't want to give their name, said: "They act a lot like siblings. Cooper bites small objects like phones or pencils that he can reach, and Savanna is an attention hog. When I first noticed what they were doing I immediately ran to the other room to show my brother."

Why Do Cats Stick Their Tongue Out?

It isn't unusual for a cat owner to see their furry friend's tongue at least once a day, according to Hill's Pet Nutrition. After all, they do use it for eating, drinking, and grooming; some cats may even slip their tongue out while they are sleeping.

However, if your cat suddenly starts sticking their tongue out, it could be something related to a health condition. "Respiratory infections, for example, can cause a cat to stick out their tongue and pant. In addition, a senior cat suffering from dementia may have trouble keeping their tongue inside their mouth," the pet food company said.

But more often than not, your cat is likely to be sticking its tongue out because "they're calm and content" resulting in hilarious photos like this one.

Why Do Dogs Stick Their Tongues Out?

You may see a dog's tongue more often than not as they regularly stick the muscle out when they are panting. But like cats, it could mean something more sinister.

Pet care company Wag! has provided more information about the possible causes.

Tonguing

Behavior that "involves using the tongue to 'taste the air' in a response to sniffing after a female."

Oral Cancers and Other Masses

Sometimes, a dog may stick its tongue out because there is an oral tumor, which could be malignant. Or tiny bumps or warts caused by a virus which are often benign.

Severe Dental Disease

A dog's tongue may become inflamed for a number of reasons such as exposure to toxic plants or chemicals, bacterial or viral infections, and mouth ulcers.

What Do the Comments Say?

In the comments, their owner refers to the pair as "very adorable idiots".

Many people have compared the image to photos they had taken of themselves as children.

One user said: "Looks like pictures of me and my brothers when we were kids!"

Another wrote: "Kids will be kids, no matter the species!"

"That's hilarious they both posed like that!!!" wrote another person.

