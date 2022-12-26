How Many Times Has Cher Been Married? Singer Sparks Engagement Rumors

Cher has sparked rumors she is engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend after sharing a photo of a giant diamond ring.

The 76-year-old pop icon posted the pear-shaped diamond ring, surrounded by smaller sapphire cut diamonds on the band to her Twitter account.

Cher simply captioned the post, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E."

The singer has been linked to Alexander Edwards since September when they were spotted at Paris Fashion Week. They were also seen holding hands on their way to dinner in West Hollywood in November.

Cher's fans rushed to congratulate and question the singer who did not elaborate on whether she was newly betrothed.

"Congrats sis !!!!!! Many blessings to you !!!! Merry and happy everything !!!" commented one fan.

Another added: "Wait wait wait hold uppp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???? What does it meeeaaaan?????????"

But another wrote, "3rd time's a charm!" referring to Cher's previous marriages to Sonny Bono and Greg Allman.

Cher shot to fame with first husband, Sonny Bono, and the duo went on to become household names thanks to The Sonny and Cher Show.

The pair married in 1964 and welcomed their only child, Chaz Bono, in 1969.

Despite working together in the public eye, they kept their marital problems a secret until 1974.

"The public still thinks we are married [and] that's the way it has to be," Bono wrote in his diary at the time.

He eventually filed for divorce in 1974, citing irreconcilable differences, but she counter-sued a few weeks later over "involuntary servitude" and accused Bono of keeping money from her.

The pair fought an intense battle in the court, with Cher eventually winning custody of Chaz and getting her divorce in 1975.

Just four days after Cher's divorce from Bono was finalized, she married Greg Allman, co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band.

Only nine days later Cher filed for divorce from Allman citing his drug and alcohol misuse.

They got back together one month later but finally ended up divorcing in 1979.

Cher and Allman welcomed a son, Elijah Blue, in 1976 who would go on to perform with his mom, famously playing guitar beside her in the iconic music video for "If I Could Turn Back Time."

Cher has been very open about her feelings for Edwards, posting photos of him to Twitter with gushing messages and love heart emojis.

She also shut down criticism and concern from her fans over their age gap.

"As we All Know ...I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure...There Are No Guarantees," the songstress said in a tweet in November. "Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I've Always Taken Chances...It's WHO I Am."

Edwards—a rapper and producer who goes by the name A.E.—has collaborated Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga on multiple songs.

He previously dated Amber Rose but they split up in August 2021. They share a 3-year-old son.

Newsweek contacted Cher for comment.