Meteorologist Realizes Tornado About to Hit Studio Live-on-Air: 'Get Out'

A Chicago meteorologist tracking a tornado on live TV suddenly realized the station's own building was in danger and urged newsroom colleagues to "get out" and take cover.

A clip of the dramatic moment has begun circulating on social media where it has so far been viewed around 40,000 times.

The clip shows CBS Chicago's chief meteorologist Albert Ramon looking distracted as he describes how the tornado is getting close to the TV station's offices on Wednesday before making a safety announcement to his own colleagues.

Stock image of a tornado. A meteorologist in Chicago told his colleagues they should "get out" and relocate for their safety as he explained live on-air the areas an incoming tornado could impact. Getty

Ramon said the people in the newsroom should consider relocating to safer parts of the building and away from windows.

"It doesn't look like tight rotation right now, but it is rotating right here, a couple of blocks back off towards the west of where we are," Ramon said.

"Just the west of city hall [...] erm newsroom, time to get out of the newsroom, just get into an interior room.

"Because we have enough rotation, if you want to, you can come to our level, we are in the most protected part of the building.

"But we have got to get away from windows now newsroom. Control room you should be in good shape.

"But we have enough rotation, the weather service is also watching with us, just a few blocks back off towards the west."

Pretty startling watching CBS Chicago’s tornado coverage right now — anchor realizes on-air that the rotating storm is basically on top of their studios, and urges his colleagues up in the newsroom to seek shelter pic.twitter.com/utkiYyb4K2 — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) July 12, 2023

The clip was tweeted by Canadian journalist Bryan Passifiume. Twitter users praised Ramon for his coolness, with one user saying: "The anxiousness in his voice is very real, and rightfully so."

Just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Chicago office of the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that at least one tornado was on the ground after issuing two warnings for the city.

A confirmed tornado is on the ground near O'Hare airport! This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O'Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area! https://t.co/lirNZotdNn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 13, 2023

"A confirmed tornado is on the ground near O'Hare airport," NWS Chicago tweeted. "This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O'Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area!"

It is not clear yet whether there have been any deaths or injuries from the tornado but local media outlets began reporting "significant" damage in parts of the area.

Due to the weather conditions, passengers at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport were forced to seek shelter. A clip of the cramped conditions inside the airport has since gone viral and has been viewed more than 1.7 million times.

Current look at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Shelter in place for several tornadoes! Stay safe out there🤍 pic.twitter.com/Tb8cCEd1uY — Hannah Follman (@HannahFollmanTV) July 13, 2023

The clip showed scores of people tightly packed together in the tunnels between concourses at the airport.

The storm wreaked havoc with the airport's timetable. A total of 335 inbound and outbound flights were canceled on Wednesday and 943 were delayed, according to aviation tracker FlightAware—the most at any airport that day.