Chihuahua's Over-the-Top Bathtime Routine Delights Internet: 'In Heaven'

A high-maintenance Chihuahua's intensive bath time routine has received over 6 million views online.

In the video shared to TikTok by user @milothegingerchi, Milo breaks down his rigorous beauty regime, including bubbles, multiple massages, and a blow-drying session.

The hilarious clip begins with Milo lounging on his owner's bed, complaining about the prospect of a bath.

Narrating Milo's thoughts, the video caption reads: "This is me, side-eyeing my mum, because she was telling me I was stinky and I needed a bath. But then I remembered that she does let me sleep in her bed with her, so I complied."

In the next scene, a disgruntled Milo is lifted into the bathroom sink by his owner. The sink is filled with bubbles, but he still seems unimpressed.

"As you can tell, I do not like baths," Milo says as he appears to relax while his owner pours warm water on him from a cup.

Once Milo is done taste-testing the bath water, his owner shampoos him and gives him a massage. The pooch proceeds to shake water all over his mom, soaking her.

After he's been conditioned to maintain his "soft and fluffy fur," Milo is lifted out of the sink and wrapped in a towel, where he receives another massage and is showered with affection by his owner.

"My mum gives me kisses cause I am the best boy around," he declares.

In response to being let loose, Milo engages in "the zoomies," running around the home at full speed, followed by a tantrum over his toys to remind his owner who's boss.

Once the Chihuahua has calmed down, his owner dries his fur with a hair dryer while he enjoys some snacks.

Looking very content, Milo drifts off to sleep while his mom gives his hair a final brush.

"I was in heaven," he says. "This is the life."

TikTokers agreed, with the post receiving over 1.5 million likes.

Why Do Dogs Hate Bath Time?

Although not every canine dreads a wash, there are several reasons why some dogs dislike bath time.

According to Zack Keithy, the owner and chief editor at Daily Dog Drama, everything from the scent of the shampoo to the sound of running water can trigger a dog's anxiety.

"The experience can be quite scary for some," he told Newsweek.

"[You can] improve the experience for both you and your dog, but it's best to do it progressively."

He recommends creating a positive association with the space—such as filling the tub with a small amount of water and letting your pup explore—or gradually introducing them to the sound of running water by turning the tap on slowly and using positive reinforcement (such as praise and treats).

'This Is a Masterpiece'

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the diva dog, with Miss Capricorn asking "does he feel Bonita?" (Spanish for "pretty").

"Sassy," said @360pixie. "Bro [is] living the life," commented Hello Kitty.

"HE LOOKS SO SOFT OMG," wrote Seren. "Dogs and zooming after bath is always wet and epic," said Vicky1592. "I always love it."

Viewers also adored the voiceover, with Sanela Estrella requesting a "full-length Netflix series of this."

"This is a masterpiece," agreed Mrs Ackerman.

"I feel like we actually get to know what's going through his head," joked Liv.

While Billi Dene commented: "This is exactly how I imagine his voice would sound if he could actually talk."

Newsweek has reached out to @milothegingerchi for comment via TikTok.

