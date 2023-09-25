News

Child Sex Offender Found Dead in Utah Prison: Officials

By
News Prison Death Utah

A child sex offender incarcerated in a Utah prison has been found dead in his cell, according to officials.

Steven Davis, 66, was discovered by Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF) staff on Sunday, September 24, the prison said in a statement. Medical personnel at the state-level prison in Gunnison, south of Salt Lake City, responded shortly after Davis' body was found and declared him dead shortly afterward.

Davis's cause of death has yet to be determined, and prison officials did not say whether any foul play was suspected. The prison was on lockdown during the initial investigation with the exception of prescheduled visits, according to the September 24 release.

The Central Utah Correctional Facility
Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison. Steven Davis, 66, was found dead in his cell, according to prison officials. Utah Department of Corrections

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that a total of 4,234 persons died in state and federal prisons in 2019. This represented a 6.6 percent decrease from the 4,515 deaths the previous year.

The DOJ reported that, in 2019, the mortality rate in state prisons was 330 per 100,000 state prisoners, while federal prisoners in facilities operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons died at a rate of 259 per 100,000.

Almost 87 percent of the 65,027 state prisoners and 89 percent of the 7,125 federal prisoners who died in custody from 2001 to 2019 died of illness.

The DOJ added that suicide is listed as the highest cause of unnatural deaths in state prisoners. followed by drug and alcohol intoxication, homicide, and finally accidents.

The DOJ said that 95 percent of state prisoners who died in 2019 were male, and more than 50 percent were classed as non-Hispanic white.

Davis had been incarcerated since December 1983 on a first-degree sodomy of a child and parole violations.

CBS affiliate KUTV said the death was the second recorded at the facility this month after a prisoner was found dead by his cellmate on Saturday, September 2. No further details were released about the incident.

CUCF also recently dealt with a large altercation between 15 prisoners, which officials said could be gang-related.

An August 22 CUCF press release said that weapons were involved in the altercation and that five people were taken to hospital by ambulance to be assessed and treated.

In response, prisoners were restricted to their assigned cells and dormitories, with limited movement permitted until a further review was completed.

Officials did not release any further information about the people involved in the altercation and an investigation is ongoing.

The Utah Department of Corrections said CUCF houses an estimated 1,760 incarcerated persons, all of whom are male.

Newsweek has contacted the Utah Department of Corrections for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC