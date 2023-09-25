Child Sex Offender Found Dead in Utah Prison: Officials

A child sex offender incarcerated in a Utah prison has been found dead in his cell, according to officials.

Steven Davis, 66, was discovered by Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF) staff on Sunday, September 24, the prison said in a statement. Medical personnel at the state-level prison in Gunnison, south of Salt Lake City, responded shortly after Davis' body was found and declared him dead shortly afterward.

Davis's cause of death has yet to be determined, and prison officials did not say whether any foul play was suspected. The prison was on lockdown during the initial investigation with the exception of prescheduled visits, according to the September 24 release.

Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison. Steven Davis, 66, was found dead in his cell, according to prison officials. Utah Department of Corrections

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that a total of 4,234 persons died in state and federal prisons in 2019. This represented a 6.6 percent decrease from the 4,515 deaths the previous year.

The DOJ reported that, in 2019, the mortality rate in state prisons was 330 per 100,000 state prisoners, while federal prisoners in facilities operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons died at a rate of 259 per 100,000.

Almost 87 percent of the 65,027 state prisoners and 89 percent of the 7,125 federal prisoners who died in custody from 2001 to 2019 died of illness.

The DOJ added that suicide is listed as the highest cause of unnatural deaths in state prisoners. followed by drug and alcohol intoxication, homicide, and finally accidents.

The DOJ said that 95 percent of state prisoners who died in 2019 were male, and more than 50 percent were classed as non-Hispanic white.

Davis had been incarcerated since December 1983 on a first-degree sodomy of a child and parole violations.

CBS affiliate KUTV said the death was the second recorded at the facility this month after a prisoner was found dead by his cellmate on Saturday, September 2. No further details were released about the incident.

CUCF also recently dealt with a large altercation between 15 prisoners, which officials said could be gang-related.

An August 22 CUCF press release said that weapons were involved in the altercation and that five people were taken to hospital by ambulance to be assessed and treated.

In response, prisoners were restricted to their assigned cells and dormitories, with limited movement permitted until a further review was completed.

Officials did not release any further information about the people involved in the altercation and an investigation is ongoing.

The Utah Department of Corrections said CUCF houses an estimated 1,760 incarcerated persons, all of whom are male.

Newsweek has contacted the Utah Department of Corrections for comment via email.