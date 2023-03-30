China-Russia Arms Race Brewing Over Western Nuclear Pact—Report

Cooperation between Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. on nuclear submarines might spark an arms race, Tan Kefei, a spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"AUKUS is all harm no benefit," he said, referring to the pact signed among the three nations aimed at countering China's influence in the Pacific, with the end goal of acquiring a fleet of up to eight nuclear-powered submarines.

"Once 'Pandora's box' is opened, the regional strategic balance will be disrupted, regional security will be seriously threatened. This kind of small circle dominated by the Cold War mentality is of no benefit and extremely harmful."

The three countries announced the AUKUS deal in September 2021 for the U.S. and Britain to provide Australia with nuclear maritime technology capable of covert, long-range missions. Under the tripartite deal, the nations share classified military capabilities, cyber and artificial intelligence, and other undersea capabilities. Beginning in 2032, the U.S. will sell Australia three to five Virginia-class submarines.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left), U.S. President Joe Biden (center) and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hold a press conference after a trilateral meeting during the AUKUS summit on March 13, 2023, in San Diego, California. Cooperation between Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. on nuclear submarines might spark an arms race, a Chinese official warned on Thursday. Leon Neal//Getty Images

The pact "risks nuclear proliferation," Tan said. He warned it might "trigger" an arms race and "escalate regional tensions.

"Such cooperation is an extension of the nuclear deterrence policy of individual countries, and it is a game tool for them to build an 'Asia-Pacific version of NATO' and maintain their own hegemony. It has seriously impacted the peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific region, and many countries in the region are deeply worried about this."

He urged the three nations to "recognize the general trend of the times, abandon selfish distractions that harm others and benefit themselves, listen to the voice of the international community with an open mind, earnestly fulfill their international responsibilities and obligations, and do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability."

According to Russian state-run news agency Tass, Russia and China expressed concern over plans by Washington, London and Canberra to acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, and urged them to strictly adhere to their obligations on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"We firmly oppose relevant countries using 'China's military threat' as an excuse to increase military budgets," Tan said.

He added that China is "committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region."

"For a period of time, some countries have adhered to the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game concept and used the so-called 'China coercion' and 'China military threat' to engage in 'small courtyards and high walls' and military expansion," he said. "We firmly oppose this."