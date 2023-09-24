News

China's 'Floating Barrier' Sparks Fury From Philippines

By
News China Philippines International Affairs South China Sea

China installing a "floating barrier" in a disputed area of the South China Sea sparked fury from the Philippines on Sunday.

The Philippines' coast guard discovered the 300 meter-long (roughly 1,000 foot) barrier near the Scarborough Shoal, a rock located roughly 120 miles off the coast of the Philippines' Zambales province, the country's coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela wrote in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, late Saturday evening. Scarborough Shoal has been disputed between China and the Philippines, but was taken by China in 2012.

Tarriela wrote that Manila "strongly condemns" the barrier, which prevents Filipino fishing boats from "from entering the shoal and depriving them of their fishing and livelihood activities."

The dispute is the latest territorial agreement involving China in the South China Sea, of which Beijing claims 90 percent control of, amid ongoing tensions between the two countries. Several clashes between the two over various rocks and islands in the sea have occurred this year, including a dispute in July. China has taken a strong stance over its claimed territory in recent years as tensions with the West and its Indo-Pacific allies have continued to fray over a number of issues including Taiwan and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's "floating barrier" sparks Philippine's fury
A Chinese coast guard ship blocks a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel as the latter sailed near the entrance of Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippines has condemned China for allegedly placing a “floating barrier” near the rock, blocking Filipino fisherman from doing their job. TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

The barrier was discovered by the coast guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships on routine maritime patrol, according to Tarriela. Filipino fishermen who work in the area have said that China installs these barriers whenever they monitor a large number of Filipino fisherman in the area, he added.

During that patrol, the BFAR provided the fishermen with grocery items and fuel when four Chinese coast guard vessels initiated radio challenges to drive them away, alleging that their presence violated international law, Tarriela wrote.

"The Commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard, Admiral Artemio Abu, expresses his commitment to supporting the BFAR and other national government agencies in their efforts to ensure the safety and security of our Filipino fishermen. The PCG will continue to work closely with all concerned government agencies to address these challenges, uphold our maritime rights and protect our maritime domains," he wrote in his X post.

Newsweek reached out to China's International Press Center for comment via email.

The dispute comes just days after the Philippines accused China of destroying coral reefs within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, pledging to take legal action over broken and bleached reefs, onetime vibrant aquatic ecosystems, Reuters reported. China, however, dismissed the concerns as an effort to create "political drama."

Manila said in July that a Filipino crew was warned to "seriously consider the solemn stand of the Chinese government" during a resupplying mission near Second Thomas Shoal, which has been in dispute for decades.

In March, the Philippines said it was tracking dozens of armed Chinese fishing vessels that allegedly encircled the island of Thitu, another disputed territory, in an effort to assert its claims over the area.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC