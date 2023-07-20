World

Chinese Consulate Damaged in Russian Strike on Odesa: Governor

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine China

A Russian missile and drone attack damaged a building at the Chinese consulate in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, according to local authorities.

Beijing has not condemned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and while officially neutral, remains an important ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The regional governor of Odesa oblast, Oleh Kiper, posted an image online that showed minor damage to the building's windows, Reuters reported on Thursday.

"The aggressor is deliberately hitting the port infrastructure," he wrote on Telegram, showing that "the enemy does not pay attention to anything."

Odesa has been targeted by Russia this week in a series of strikes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that 60,000 tons of agricultural products intended for China had been destroyed in a strike at Odesa port.

Russian strikes in Odesa
Rescuers work after a missile strike in the center of Odesa, Ukraine, on July 20, 2023. The governor of Odesa said that a Russian strike had damaged the Chinese consulate in the city. OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

