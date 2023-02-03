Chinese Spy Balloon Will Likely Float Above U.S. For 'A Few Days': DoD

The suspected surveillance balloon from China is expected to remain in American airspace for "a few days," the Department of Defense said.

On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said that while U.S. officials will continue to monitor the balloon, "We assess that it'll probably be over the United States for a few days."

A Chinese orb found floating over Montana has drawn national concern after officials said it was detected on Thursday. While Beijing has insisted that the object is a research airship used mainly for meteorological purposes that deviated from its path, the Department of Defense has maintained that officials believe the object to have "surveillance capabilities."

"The balloon has violated U.S. airspace and international law, which is unacceptable," Ryder said during a press conference. "We've conveyed this directly to the PRC at multiple levels."

However, Ryder said the balloon, which is moving east, does not pose a physical or military threat to people on the ground at this time.

On Friday, the Pentagon said the balloon, which is assessed to be 60,000 feet above ground and out of civilian air traffic, is still floating over the continental U.S. Officials would not confirm the object's exact location.

"I think what makes this different, different is the duration and the length of which it has been over U.S. territory, but beyond that, I'm not going to be able to go into any more specifics," Ryder said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.