Culture

Chris Christie Attacking Jill Biden During Debate Sparks Fury: 'Disgusting'

By
Culture Chris Christie Jill Biden Republican 2024 Election

Chris Christie's remark about Jill Biden has sparked outrage on social media.

During the second Republican presidential primary debate on September 27, the 61-year-old former federal prosecutor rallied against teachers unions, of which Jill Biden is a member.

"This public school system is no longer run by the public. It is run by the teachers unions in this country," Christie, 56, claimed.

"And when you have the president of the United States sleeping with a member of the teachers union, there is no chance that you can take the stranglehold away from the teachers union every day.

"They have an advocate inside the White House every day for the worst of their teachers, not for their students to be the best they can be."

Chris Christie (left). Jill Biden (right)
Left: Chris Christie during the Second Republican Presidential Primary Debate On September 27th. Right: Jill Biden onstage during the launch of the U.S. Embassy Lisbon’s three-day celebration of the Art in Embassies on June 05, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. U.S. Justin Sullivan/Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images News

Social media users were disgusted by the comments about Jill Biden, an educator who has been married to Joe Biden since 1977. The couple also share daughter Ashley Biden.

"A disgusting attack by Chris Christie, going after Dr. Jill Biden," said X user @BidenWarRoom. "A reminder that even the 'best' Republican candidate is still a horrible person."

Jack Cocchiarella agreed, writing: "Chris Christie needs to shut his f****** mouth and stop speaking disrespectfully about our First Lady. Dr. Jill Biden has done more for America than Christie ever has."

"I once considered you as a viable GOP candidate, but you have changed that with this sexist and demeaning rhetoric," said Not So Fresh.

While D-LIB wondered how Jill Biden being a member of a teachers union could be a "bad thing."

"Chris Christie is petty. And an enemy of our teachers," he said, while Dr Jack Brown called Christie's swipe "crude and malicious..."

"Moreover, it presumes that Teachers don't have children's best interest at heart," he commented. "This is simply not true. Why TF do you think teachers pursue this profession?"

However, a few X users supported Christie, with Steve Franklin calling him the "goat" (Greatest of All Time).

"Great job tonight," said Damon Smith.

Prior to joining the presidential race, Christie was the governor of New Jersey between 2010 and 2018. He announced his bid in June after previously running in the 2016 presidential primaries—suspending his campaign after failing to gain support.

After exiting the race, Christie became an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, who made him chair of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis during his time in the White House.

However, Christie has since become critical of the former president, referring to him as "Donald Duck" on social media and calling him a "coward" for not attending Wednesday's GOP debate.

According to polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight, the 77-year-old business magnate is still the favorite to become the next Republican presidential candidate—polling at 54 percent to Christie's 2.9 percent.

Update 9/28/23, 4:15 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to include more information about Chris Christie's history and bid for Republican presidential candidate.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC