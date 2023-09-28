Chris Christie Attacking Jill Biden During Debate Sparks Fury: 'Disgusting'

Chris Christie's remark about Jill Biden has sparked outrage on social media.

During the second Republican presidential primary debate on September 27, the 61-year-old former federal prosecutor rallied against teachers unions, of which Jill Biden is a member.

"This public school system is no longer run by the public. It is run by the teachers unions in this country," Christie, 56, claimed.

"And when you have the president of the United States sleeping with a member of the teachers union, there is no chance that you can take the stranglehold away from the teachers union every day.

"They have an advocate inside the White House every day for the worst of their teachers, not for their students to be the best they can be."

Left: Chris Christie during the Second Republican Presidential Primary Debate On September 27th. Right: Jill Biden onstage during the launch of the U.S. Embassy Lisbon’s three-day celebration of the Art in Embassies on June 05, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. U.S. Justin Sullivan/Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images News

Social media users were disgusted by the comments about Jill Biden, an educator who has been married to Joe Biden since 1977. The couple also share daughter Ashley Biden.

"A disgusting attack by Chris Christie, going after Dr. Jill Biden," said X user @BidenWarRoom. "A reminder that even the 'best' Republican candidate is still a horrible person."

Jack Cocchiarella agreed, writing: "Chris Christie needs to shut his f****** mouth and stop speaking disrespectfully about our First Lady. Dr. Jill Biden has done more for America than Christie ever has."

"I once considered you as a viable GOP candidate, but you have changed that with this sexist and demeaning rhetoric," said Not So Fresh.

While D-LIB wondered how Jill Biden being a member of a teachers union could be a "bad thing."

"Chris Christie is petty. And an enemy of our teachers," he said, while Dr Jack Brown called Christie's swipe "crude and malicious..."

"Moreover, it presumes that Teachers don't have children's best interest at heart," he commented. "This is simply not true. Why TF do you think teachers pursue this profession?"

However, a few X users supported Christie, with Steve Franklin calling him the "goat" (Greatest of All Time).

"Great job tonight," said Damon Smith.

Prior to joining the presidential race, Christie was the governor of New Jersey between 2010 and 2018. He announced his bid in June after previously running in the 2016 presidential primaries—suspending his campaign after failing to gain support.

After exiting the race, Christie became an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, who made him chair of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis during his time in the White House.

However, Christie has since become critical of the former president, referring to him as "Donald Duck" on social media and calling him a "coward" for not attending Wednesday's GOP debate.

According to polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight, the 77-year-old business magnate is still the favorite to become the next Republican presidential candidate—polling at 54 percent to Christie's 2.9 percent.

Update 9/28/23, 4:15 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to include more information about Chris Christie's history and bid for Republican presidential candidate.