'They Set Our Tree on Fire': Christmas Crime Victims' Heartbreaking Stories

Christmas is meant to be a joyous occasion, but according to experts, it's also one of the most dangerous times of the year.

The Census Bureau's National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) suggests that two crimes in particular rise during the festive season—burglary and personal larceny—but domestic violence reports also surge.

Crime makes front-page news all year round, so why do offenses at Christmastime have such an impact?

Wayne Cohen, a partner at Cohen & Cohen Attorneys, told Newsweek that violent crimes are the last thing we expect at Christmas. He said: "The juxtaposition between the emotional toll of any type of crime contrasted to 'holiday spirit' shocks the conscience."

Three victims of Christmas crime shared their story with Newsweek, and told how they didn't let it dim their festive spirit.

'They Lit Our Christmas Tree on Fire'

My Block, My Hood, My City (MBMHMC) is a Chicago-based social impact organization that encourages people to engage with their community. Founded by CEO Jahmal Cole in 2013, MBMHMC runs an education program for teenagers along with several community-based initiatives.

Last December, four MBMHMC volunteers were robbed while hanging Christmas lights as part of the Be a Part of the Light initiative. Every year, the organization decorates homes along Martin Luther King Drive, a 12-mile stretch and almost 400 homes in total.

The volunteers were approached by multiple suspects while decorating a house near 48th Street. They forced the victims to hand over a purse, wallet, and fanny pack, before fleeing the scene in a white SUV.

A Christmas tree that MBMHMC had erected in Washington Park was also set on fire—for the second year in a row. However, Cole and his team refused to let the experience dull their festive spirit, or their desire to help others.

"We didn't let it deter us," Cole told Newsweek. "As Dr King always said, 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that."

This year, the group managed to decorate even more houses, with the lights and ornaments donated through MBMHMC's Amazon wishlist. People also donate toys and other items, which MBMHMC distributes to families in need.

Nevertheless, the experience did lead to increased security this year to protect volunteers while they're doing their jobs. For 2022, the group worked with the local police department, as well as hired security to patrol up and down King Drive.

'Our Car Was Robbed Across the Street From the Police Station'

Samantha Michel, 23, and her two sisters Paris (38) and Briah (29) were robbed in their hometown of San Francisco on Christmas Eve last year.

The sisters were driving from the airport to spend the holidays with their family. They briefly stopped in the Mission District for food, leaving their car parked on the street outside. While they were eating, a thief broke into their car and stole their gifts before running away.

"We went in, and grabbed our food. When we got back to the car, both back windows were smashed on the passenger side," Samantha told Newsweek.

Despite the sisters taking measures to avoid theft—such as hiding items under the seat—they were still targeted. What the group found ironic was that the robber had left the heavier, more expensive items, and instead had taken objects that were light and easy to carry.

"They smashed, they grabbed, they went through anything," said Briah. "We were basically walking down the block picking up our stuff that they were tossing as they ran."

Although, the stolen items were smaller, they had a lot of sentimental value.

"I was a college student and this was the first time I'd been able to buy Christmas gifts," Samantha said.

"We'd bought Briah a really expensive necklace as a surprise gift," said Paris, "She only knew we'd bought it for her when we found the box on the sidewalk."

Samantha believes they were targeted due to the out-of-state license plates on Paris' car. The sisters chased the suspect down the street, while trying to wave down police.

Unfortunately, as crime rates are so high in the area, the cops were reluctant to help.

"I walked up to a policeman and told him what happened, but he didn't seem concerned," Paris said.

"It just happens so often in San Francisco, I think they're just desensitized to it. I could see the police station from where we were parked, but he didn't move from behind the desk."

The policeman took a statement from Paris, but nothing came of it. The sisters never got their gifts back, and a year later, they still have no idea who robbed them.

The incident has made the sisters more wary, but especially Paris, who broke down in tears a few days later while getting her car fixed. They also chose to spend Christmas this year away from San Francisco, spending it at Paris and Briah's home in Portland.

"We just had to remember that it's just material things," said Briah. "As long as we're safe, that's what matters."

'We Were Robbed Twice at Christmas'

YouTuber and content creator Chad Roberts' (anything4views) office in Melbourne was burgled not once, but twice, over the festive season.

The first robbery occurred between 2:00 and 3:00 am on December 22, 2019. The second took place on December 23, while Roberts and his colleagues Scott, Laura, and Uri were cleaning up the mess the thieves had left behind.

"We got robbed and they were like 'ah, we didn't get everything the first time, let's hit it again," Roberts told Newsweek.

His team had broken up for the holidays, but Roberts decided to go into the office to give it a thorough clean before the new year. When he arrived, he discovered the place had been ransacked, with the burglars taking a number of expensive items.

"All of our computers were missing," he said. "I was in shock. I was like 'what do I do?'"

Initially, Roberts panicked, believing he'd left the door unlocked. However, police found evidence of false entry. Along with the computers, the thieves took camera equipment, hard drives and SD cards.

"There's a lot of footage we'll never get back," he said. "That was what we were the most upset about as it was irreplaceable."

The robbers took around $30,000 of technology, but the opportunities that were lost due to the missing footage totaled an additional $20,000.

However, the thieves came back the following night, with Uri getting a clear view of their faces.

"He identified them two weeks later on the tram," Roberts said. "This ultimately led to them being caught."

Roberts shared a video on YouTube after the incident, showing the destroyed office and his distress, which received 1,255,188 views. Fans offered to help the company replace the missing items, but Roberts asked them to support the Red Cross Fire Relief Services instead.

"I didn't want people to donate as we were in a good position and could replace the items, and the money could help others more," he said.

Unfortunately, his insurance refused to pay as the security cameras in the office were incorrectly set up, and although the perpetrators were caught, anything4views didn't get all of their stuff back.

The incident put a damper on their Christmas plans for 2019, as the team had to spend the holiday season repairing the damage and salvaging what they could.

Since the theft, Roberts has been paranoid about being burgled again, and has since increased security at anything4view's new office.

"At the time, it may suck, but a year later you'll hopefully laugh about it," he said.

"All I'd say to people is to make sure you have security systems properly set up and make sure your insurance policies are up to date."

Why Do Crime Rates Increase At Christmas?

Criminal lawyer David Gelman said that financial difficulty can explain the rise in thefts during December.

"Some people are very stressed out and become desperate for money or things around the holidays," he told Newsweek.

"Crimes also generally go up on days off and weekends, so this year, we have both Christmas and New Year hitting on a weekend as well."

Due to the cost-of-living crisis, more people are struggling to pay for Christmas in 2022. According to research by Gallup, the amount Americans spend on gift-giving has fallen over the last 20 years, but shoppers are cutting back more than ever in 2022.

Criminal Lawyer David Gelman said that money worries and desperation lead to a rise in crime at Christmastime.

A recent survey by OnePoll found that 51 percent were planning to buy fewer Christmas presents due to the rising inflation. The latest statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau show that 11.6 percent of Americans lived in poverty in 2021—that's 38 million people.

Danger from strangers isn't the only threat at Christmastime. Money problems, increased alcohol consumption and clashing personalities can also lead to familial conflict over the festive period. A recent poll by relationship support provider Relate found that 52 percent of the 2,033 people surveyed expected to fall out with a family member over Christmas, with 72 percent citing the cost-of-living crisis as a trigger.

With the pressure of providing a perfect Christmas—and the struggle for day-to-day survival—it's not surprising that crime rates rise around this time of year. However, that doesn't make the situation any less painful for the victims.

