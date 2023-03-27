Who Is Christy Murdaugh? Family Member Buys Up Auction Items

The sister-in-law of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has reportedly been seen collecting family items before they were due to be put up for auction.

Christy Murdaugh, the wife of Randy Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh's brother, took items from Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia, the morning of March 23, ahead of the auction at 4 P.M. that same day.

The Liberty Auction House had previously confirmed to Fox Carolina that it was planning to auction off items from the Murdaughs' property in Colleton County.

The auction came after Alex Murdaugh 54, was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2021 killing of Maggie Murdaugh, 52 and son Paul Murdaugh, 22, earlier this month.

According to a Fox News report, among the items that Christy Murdaugh collected were snakeskin-print pillows featuring Maggie Murdaugh's monogrammed initials. A video showed Christy Murdaugh walking back and forth from a car, putting in items in the boot.

The auctioneer did not identify the items as belonging to the Murdaugh family by name, instead saying the items came from a "prominent South Carolina estate."

According to a report by the Law and Crime Network, massive crowds of bidders turned up for the auction from all over the country.

The Murdaugh estate auction attracted massive crowds of bidders Thursday from all over the county. This comes nearly one month after disgraced lawyer #AlexMurdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The Law&Crime Network’s Angenette Levy reports. pic.twitter.com/Ln7ifiTUFG — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) March 25, 2023

The family's couch sold for $14,000 and the buyer, Phillip Jennings, is the owner of a gun and hunting lodging company in Georgia.

Speaking about his purchase, he said: "We think these are very novel pieces. They came from a very nice plantation lodge in South Carolina, and we want them to live on.

"We try to specialize at our lodge...very unique things that are conversation pieces for people, and they can sit around and talk.

An individual, who said they planned to open a local museum, also bought Maggie Murdaugh's bicycle and tumblers with Alex Murdaugh's initials.

Newsweek has contacted Liberty Auction on Facebook and via email for comment.

Neither Christy Murdaugh nor her husband Randy have spoken much publicly about the conviction of Alex Murdaugh.

However, following the decision to convict his brother, Randy Murdaugh said he still did not know whether his brother committed the murders.

He said as a lawyer he respected the jury's decision but finds it impossible to picture his younger brother committing the crimes.

He did say: "[Alex] knows more than what he's saying. He's not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there. The not knowing is the worst thing there is."

In addition to the items belonging to the Murdaughs being sold, the South Carolina estate was also sold off.

The 1,700-acre hunting estate was listed by the Crosby Land Company and sold for $3.9 million.