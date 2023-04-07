U.S.

Clarence Thomas Responds to Vacation Controversy

By
Clarence Thomas Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has responded to a report on Thursday that detailed trips and vacations paid for by a major Republican donor.

"Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years," Thomas said in a statement obtained by Newsweek. "As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them. Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.

"I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines. These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future."

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C. On April 7, 2023, Thomas issued a response to a report detailing trips he took that were paid for by a Republican donor. Alex Wong/Getty

On Thursday, ProPublica, an investigative journalism organization, published a report alleging that Thomas and his wife, Ginni, had taken numerous trips over the past 20 years paid for by Republican donor Harlan Crow. The report said that Thomas and his wife took trips on Crow's private jet and yacht and failed to disclose many of them, citing interviews and documents obtained.

The report alleged that Thomas also traveled with Crow to his private resort in the Adirondacks as well as visiting the Bohemian Grove retreat in California.

Crow also responded to the report in a statement sent to ProPublica in which he said: "The hospitality we have extended to the Thomas's over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends. We have been most fortunate to have a great life of many friends and financial success, and we have always placed a priority on spending time with our family and friends. Justice Thomas and Ginni never asked for any of this hospitality."

Crow added in his statement that he never spoke with Thomas about a "pending or lower court case and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue."

In addition to the reporting from ProPublica, in December, Thomas faced calls for his resignation after the Washington Post reported that his wife encouraged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Update 4/7/23, 12:46 p.m. ET: This story was updated with addition information.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC