Biggest Bombshells From New Clarence Thomas Report

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has taken dozens of luxurious trips and gifts from a major Republican donor, a new report alleges.

On Thursday, the investigative journalism organization, ProPublica, published a report detailing dozens of trips that Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, took, which were paid for by Republican donor Harlan Crow, citing interviews and documents related to the travel.

The report comes as Thomas has continued to face public scrutiny over the past several months. In September, the Supreme Court received its lowest approval rating among Americans, according to a poll from Gallup, as only 40 percent said they approved. Additionally, Thomas has faced calls for his resignation after reports showed his wife, Ginni, advocated for overturning the results of the 2020 election.

"Timely reminder that Clarence Thomas heard election cases while his wife conspired to overthrow democracy. Clarence Thomas is corrupt as hell and should resign from the Supreme Court," New Jersey Representative Bill Pascrell Jr. wrote on Twitter in December.

Associate US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on October 7, 2022. On Thursday, April 6, 2023, ProPublica published a report detailing trips that Thomas went on which were paid for by a Republican donor. Oliver Douliery/AFP/Getty

Newsweek has compiled some of the biggest bombshells from the ProPublica report.

Biggest Bombshells from Clarence Thomas report:

Accepted trips from Crow for over 20 years:

According to the report, Thomas and his wife took trips paid for by Crow almost on a yearly basis for over two decades. The report states interviews and documents detailed Thomas traveled on Crow's yacht, as well as his jet. Thomas vacationed with Crow to the Bohemian Grove retreat, a campground in California where powerful individuals are known to gather. Thomas has also traveled to a private resort in the Adirondacks owned by Crow, the report said.

No Known Precedent:

The ProPublica report notes that while the full extent of all the trips Thomas has taken on Crow's behalf is unknown, there has never been a similar situation like this in the history of the Supreme Court.

Nancy Gertner, a former federal judge appointed by former President Bill Clinton told ProPublica, "It's incomprehensible to me that someone would do this."

Trips not disclosed:

Many of the trips reported by ProPublica were not disclosed by Thomas, which may be an ethics violation. According to ProPublica, a law requires Supreme Court Justices and members of Congress to financially disclose certain gifts they receive, and Thomas did not disclose the trips he took on Crow's yacht or his jet.

However, ProPublica reported that Thomas has disclosed some of the gifts he's received from Crowe such as a bible owned by Frederick Douglas worth nearly $20,000.

In a statement sent to ProPublica, Crow said, "The hospitality we have extended to the Thomas's over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends...We have never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue."

"More generally, I am unaware of any of our friends ever lobbying or seeking to influence Justice Thomas on any case, and I would never invite anyone who I believe had any intention of doing that. These are gatherings of friends," the statement added.

Newsweek reached out to the Supreme Court for comment from Thomas via email and through their website.